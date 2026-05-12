Kailyn Lowry is Tired of Being ‘Villainized’ Over Messy Choices, Thinks …

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She’s tired of being shamed for the baby daddy drama.

Kailyn Lowry recently gave an interview in which she discussed the backlash over her questionable choices.

Though Kail has admitted that custody fights have cost her, she believes that she’s been unfairly “villainized.”

She has a theory on why people react the way that they do to her decisions.

According to Kailyn Lowry, in the grand scheme of things, her dating choices aren’t that extraordinary. (Image Credit: E! News/YouTube)

‘I don’t fight with my kids’ dads nearly as much as people think’

During a recent conversation with E! News, Kailyn wanted to set the record straight on conflicts with the many exes who have fathered her many children.

“I think that a lot of I’ve been villainized for a really long time,” she assessed.

Kail said that “you know, partially because that was sort of the storyline on Teen Mom.”

It is certainly true that, once someone has been a reality TV villain, they often appear to be a villain in real life.

“But I don’t fight with my kids’ dads nearly as much as people think,” Kail clarified.

“And my life does not revolve around my kids’ dads,” Kailyn then asserted.

She shares 16-year-old Elliott with her ex, Jo Rivera. She shares 12-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, who is perhaps her most infamous ex from her MTV era.

Kail shares both 8-year-old Lux and 5-year-old Creed with Chris Lopez, the worst of the lot.

3-year-old Rio and 2-year-old twins, Verse and Valley, she shares with Elijah Scott, her ex-fiance.

Just two months after dumping Elijah, Kail revealed that she is dating Isaac “Ike” Knighton. Messy … but she’s tired of hearing about it.

Tired of the backlash, Kailyn Lowry tells E! News why she feels villainized. (Image Credit: E! News/YouTube)

“I have a hard time with the criticism, to be honest,” Kailyn admitted, confirming what Teen Mom fans have observed.

She added that this is true “especially when it comes to my relationships.”

Kail went on to claim: “I think that in the grand scheme of things, I haven’t really dated a whole lot of people.”

She added: “But because people feel so close to me, they feel like they know me.”

She appears to be blaming the backlash and criticism upon parasocial relationships — fans (and critics) viewing her as a peer when she does not know them at all, they do not really know her.

We would agree that Kailyn has not dated that many people. However, she has chosen to share seven children with four different men, putting her in borderline Nick Cannon territory.

“There’s no real measure of time on social media,” she claimed. “You might post something that’s old, or information might come out sooner than you thought, or after you think.”

She alleged: “People think that I’ve been with a lot of people in a short amount of time.”

Kail added: “If you think about it, I’ve been on TV or in the public eye for about 17 years. I actually haven’t been with that many people.”

Another factor along those lines is that many of her longtime viewers are likely older than she is. As we age, time seems to speed up (because of our relative perception of it in relation to the span of our lives). Remember how an hour felt like forever when you were six? Now it’s barely enough time to get ready for the day.

That said, you don’t need age to know that Kailyn has made some mistakes. You just need judgment. That and, well, her whole Teen Mom origins sure is a giveaway.