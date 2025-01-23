Ally Lewber Confirms James Kennedy Split, Admits: Yes, He Assaulted Me

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ally Lewber has finally opened up.

Amid rumors that she had ended her relationship with James Kennedy, the Vanderpump Rules star issued a statement on Thursday that confirmed the following:

Yes, the romance is over.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend Giorgio Armani And FIAT Event In Beverly Hills at Giorgio Armani on November 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for FIAT)

“Thank you for all your support and kindness,” Lewber wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories yesterday.

“I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt.”

This statement marked the first time Lewber addressed Kennedy’s arrest for domestic violence.

And certainly the first time she confessed to being the victim.

Ally Lewber and James Kennedy attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

The astrologer admitted she was “shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed.”

Lewber also addressed speculation over her status with Kennedy by stating for the social media record:

“We are no longer together, but I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing. Thank you for your understanding.”

On December 10, Kennedy was arrested after the Burbank Police Department was called to his Los Angeles home “regarding an argument between a man and a woman,” a police spokesperson confirmed at the time to various outlets.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The 32-year-old has not publicly spoken out about his break-up with Lewber.

However, his lawyer said on January 22 that James is “continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career” after prosecutors declined to move forward with his case.

Lewber, who had been dating Kennedy since 2021, moved out of the former couple’s shared home last month.

It’s been pretty clear for awhile now that the future was bleak.

“There were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy,” his attorney said in a statement to E! News, adding that the the reality star “is grateful to have this matter behind him.”

And now, meanwhile, he also has his relationship with Ally Lewber behind him. We wish these two the best moving forward.