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It’s been a huge week for Elon Musk.

Screwworm is back in the US for the first time since the 1960s. A racist mob in Belfast attacked families of color in a pogrom.

His biggest accomplishment may be that SpaceX, his rocket company, is going public — inflating its estimated valuation to thirteen digits.

The world’s richest man is set to become the world’s first trillionaire. And some of that money might be yours.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

This could make a lot of money for a few people

Friday, June 12, is the day that SpaceX went public, selling 555 million shares at $135 each.

The plan is to raise around $75 billion, elevating the company’s total estimated value to $1.77 trillion.

This is both the largest I.P.O. in history and a huge risk for investors.

The New York Times warns that analysts have argued that SpaceX is “significantly overvalued.”

SpaceX is not a profitable company. It is reliant upon government contracts and lost billions last year.

Still, many investors operate on FOMO.

For other examples, look no further than investments in LLM (“AI”) companies over the past couple of years.

These are slop projects that don’t generate profit and a bubble that is doomed to burst (sooner rather than later, please), but investors hope to squeeze as much profit out as possible — and are gambling that they’ll cut and run sooner than others when the only tech scam more annoying than NFTs finally collapses.

Say what you will about SpaceX, but while it doesn’t generate a profit, it does at least offer a product or service: rockets.

Should governments be contracting space flight to private companies instead of funding our own rockets and shuttles? Of course not. But rockets are a real product that do a measurable amount of good despite their environmental impact. That counts for something, right?

SpaceX goes public tomorrow. A wonderful moment for cynical shills and Patagonia gargoyles to roll in the filth of the dodgiest company to list since Enron. This is the last exit route for capital for a minute. A big win for horrible people, but a brief one before a dark era for Silicon Valley — Ed Zitron (@edzitron.com) June 12, 2026 at 2:17 AM

Experts warn that a lot of everyday investors are unprotected and could lose a lost

Investors are one thing. What about everyday people who neither like nor trust Musk or his products?

Well, if you have certain investment portfolios, like a 401(k), you might be out of luck.

See, normally, a company that’s just gone public doesn’t get included in the nation’s top stock indexes.

However, SpaceX got fast-tracked, by their own request. That’s a little odd, especially for a company that loses billions annually.

People with investments in index fund behemoths like Fidelity and Vanguard may end up accidentally enriching Musk without their knowledge or approval. And carrying significant risk in the process.

The pogrom in Belfast in which a white nationalist mob attacked people for the color of their skin came only after Musk repeatedly boosted

Musk’s DOGE cuts as part of the Trump regime’s early months are already responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths. One of the many victims was funding for screwworm monitoring, which works to avoid exactly the problem that has now cropped up in two US states (and counting).

That, on top of so much else, has many people clamoring for Musk to be tried at the Hague.

It’s a lovely sentiment, but a little dramatic. The United States (not to mention N. Ireland and elsewhere) has plenty of courts that will do just as well.

The good news is that Musk becoming a trillionaire is mostly a matter of valuation. People estimate that his products have some sort of value, inflated how much they guess that he’s worth, in theory. These numbers can plummet.

The even better news is that no amount of wealth actually makes someone immune to prosecution and other legal actions.