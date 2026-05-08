James Kennedy Expecting First Child With New Girlfriend

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It looks like DJ James Kennedy’s next gig will involve a very different kind of late-night bottle service!

Yes, the controversial Vanderpump Rules star is reportedly expecting a child with his girlfriend of seven months.

While the relationship has obviously developed rather quickly, insiders say both parties are thrilled about the news.

In this image released on June 5, James Kennedy attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Neither James nor his unidentified girlfriend has publicly addressed the reports, but TMZ says that sources with “direct knowledge” have confirmed that Kennedy will soon be a dad.

TMZ also reports that the expectant mom “isn’t a public figure and has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite [James’] reality TV fame.”

News of James’ family situation comes on the heels of a succession of high-profile and very messy breakups.

Back in December of 2024, Kennedy was arrested for assault following a fight with then-girlfriend Ally Lewber.

Police ultimately did not press charges, a decision that Ally supported in a statement.

“Thank you for all your support and kindness,” she wrote at the time, noting that she was “happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges.”

“We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt,” she explained.

Despite her comments in support of James, the incident led to Lewber moving out of the home that she and Kennedy had shared.

Prior to that, James was engaged to Raquel Leviss. The Vanderpump co-stars announced their breakup in late 2021.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

In a lawsuit against Bravo, Leviss later described Kennedy as “a DJ prone to violent outbursts and grappling with long-standing substance abuse issues and emotional dysregulation.”

James has since gotten sober and “committed to making meaningful changes in [his] life.”

“I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones,” he said in a statement, adding:

“Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow and move forward with the incredible support system around me.”

James has had quite a few ups and downs over the years, and anyone who watched him on Vanderpump knows that his behavior often left much to be desired.

But people change for the better every day. Here’s hoping James will rise to the challenge of fatherhood and that his past mistakes have made him a more compassionate and caring person.

Congrats to the happy couple!