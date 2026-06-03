Anna Duggar Actively Involved in Helping Josh’s Filings, Court Documents Reveal

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We’ve known for some time that Anna Duggar has been supporting Josh in prison.

Though she has avoided speaking about him publicly, she remains steadfastly loyal.

Anna doesn’t know any other way to live her life, after all. The cult trained her for this.

Now, court filings show that she has been actively involved in the (unsuccessful) fight to get Josh out of prison.

Upon his arrest, Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing CSAM. (Photo Credit: Washington County Jail)

Could even be doing this without her?

On Tuesday, June 2, Us Weekly obtained documents showing that Josh Duggar and his wife exchanged drafts of his motion to vacate his sentence.

The disgraced former reality star would reportedly either write out information by hand or using a typewriter.

He would then send it to Anna, who would transcribe the documents via computer and send them back to her husband to sign.

Anna could also fill in (and, as needed, alter) details of the filing, such as the date for the filing’s deadline.

This meant that she was, ultimately, collaborating with Josh in his efforts to wriggle out of his conviction and sentence.

Fortunately, despite Anna’s efforts, the judge denied the motion to vacate Josh’s sentence.

Interestingly, the judge’s decision determined that the filing was submitted to court over a month late.

It was due on June 24, 2025.

The court clerk only received the filing on July 29, 2025.

That isn’t a rousing “you are in prison because you belong there and you will never leave” as many would like to see. But a technicality can keep you just as imprisoned as key evidence.

Already in custody, Josh Duggar continued to exude a smug presence when posing for mugshots. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

The court doesn’t believe his claims about the delay

Josh has protested the court’s decision.

He believes that he should be protected thanks to the Prison Mailbox Rule.

This guidelines offers lenience to inmates on deadlines, provided that they are “deposited in the institution’s internal mailing system on or before the last day for filing.”

Apparently, Josh addressed two envelopes — full of documents that he’d received from his wife — before the deadline.

He obtained stamps from another inmate. Apparently, there was some issue with the amount of postage, but he claims to have resolved it before the deadline.

The court ruled that Josh’s testimony is “simply not credible.” That fits.

Even if we were to ignore his crimes, and we will not, he is a proven liar. Unless everyone just memory-holed him cheating on Anna about 11 years ago.

At present, Josh is scheduled for release from prison on February 2, 2033. (Yes, that is months later than his original release date.)

We’re sure that, to Josh, that date, almost 9 years from now, feels like an eternity.

But it’s still much sooner than many would like to see. Given Josh’s history, many fear that he will be an active danger to children as soon as he believes that he can get away with it.