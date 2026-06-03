Demi Moore Called a LIAR by Rumer Willis’ Baby Daddy Amidst Bitter Custody Dispute

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In 2024, Rumer Willis and her baby daddy split, one year after welcoming their daughter.

Demi Moore attested in custody court about her daughter’s ex — describing aggressive, immature, and inappropriate behavior before and after her grandchild’s birth.

He’s now filed his own papers, claiming that she and Rumer are both liars.

Let’s take a look at who said what.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

Here’s what she said

In a January court declaration, Demi reported that Derek Richard Thomas, the father of 3-year-old Louetta with Rumer Willis, is aggressive.

He “appears to want to dictate and control Rumer’s environment,” she assessed.

Demi added that he has “absolutely no respect, care, concern, compassion or support toward anyone, especially Rumer and the baby.”

She shared a troubling anecdote about Thomas acting inappropriately while Rumer gave birth, and then acting pouty and sulky after the fact.

“I heard him pressure Rumer not to have me and her sisters there with her for support,” Demi attested of an incident the following day. “I heard him berate and angrily complain to Rumer, ‘How dare we come over without his permission.’”

In his own legal filing, Derek Richard Thomas claimed that he has never behaved “aggressively or inappropriately,” TMZ reports.

He went on to accuse Rumer of having “launched a coordinated media attack across dozens of outlets.”

The way tat he sees it, Rumer is exploiting their 3-year-old.

He accuses her of involving Louette in sponsored content that features “adult sexual humor” without his consent.

(If we knew what “adult” content features the 3-year-old, we’d share it here, but our search came up empty. Unless he means the toilet paper commercial?)

His rebuttal continues

Thomas goes on to insist that he’s a very present father.

He claims to have FaceTimed Louetta every day for a year or so.

According to Thomas, he has attempted to see her in person, only to be thwarted by Rumer and her changing “conditions” for these visits.

Shortly after the January 2025 wildfires, Rumer took Louetta to Idaho to get her away from the toxic air that the disaster left in its wake.

He claims that this was a ruse, that Rumer is trying to establish residency in Idaho.

Thomas also disputes Rumer’s other claims.

Those allegations include him being on drugs, him being violent, and him not providing financial support for Louetta.

He says that he’d be happy to pay a reasonable child support. He makes a little over $2,000 per month, on average, so he says that it cannot be very much.

Thomas claims that the current situation is too “chaotic and unreasonable” and asks the court to guarantee his visitation dates.

This is a messy situation. And the custody battle could continue for years to come.