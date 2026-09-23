Mariah Thomas Pleads Guilty After 'Accidentally' Putting 1-Month-Old Baby in Oven

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28-year-old Missouri mother Mariah Thomas said that putting her 1-month-old newborn into the oven was an accident.

More than two years after that horrific tragedy, she has reached a plea deal.

In exchange for prosecutors dropping the most serious charge, she has pleaded guilty.

What really happened?

Kansas City, Missouri mom Mariah Thomas put her 1-month-old down for a nap in the oven, not the crib. (Photo Credit: Jackson County)

Mariah Thomas told relatives that putting her newborn in the oven was an accident

In February of 2024, emergency responders responded to a home near 41st Street and Forest Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The report was for a baby who wasn’t breathing.

Emergency crews tried desperately to save 1-month-old Za’riah Thomas. Tragically, the infant died at the scene.

According to court documents, the baby’s mother told family members that she was putting her baby down for a nap.

It was allegedly an accident that she placed her baby in the oven instead of safely into her crib. A family member later relayed this claim to detectives.

Za’riah was wearing a bodysuit over her diaper.

According to law enforcement personnel, elements of the baby’s clothing appeared to have melted into diaper.

In the living room, investigators also found a baby blanket that had multiple burn marks.

The 1-month-old also sustained visible burns.

Mariah Thomas initially declined to speak with detectives after being advised of her rights. She did provide a blood sample and agree to let them look through her phone.

She reached a deal, entered a guilty plea, and is going to prison

Initially, prosecutors only brought a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

That is a serious charge — a Class A felony.

But some would argue that putting a newborn into an oven is a bit more serious than allowing a preschooler to spend time in a pool unsupervised, even if both cases resulted in death.

Prosecutors seemed to be of the same mind, later adding a charge of first-degree murder.

However, on Tuesday, September 22, Mariah Thomas and prosecutors reached a deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

The court ordered her to serve 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. She received no probation, and will be credited with time served.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the first-degree murder charge.

Even with time served, Thomas is looking at spending more than a decade behind bars.

This absolute horror does not sound like a traditional infanticide, but without a full trial, the public has limited information about how this terrible tragedy unfolded.

At times like these, it’s good to remember that high-profile cases involving affluent defendants tend to get much more information to the public. Much of the Thomas case remains a mystery.