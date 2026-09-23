Bonnie Blue at Risk of 'Having Baby Ripped Away' After Including Infant In Scandalous Social Media Posts

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Adult film star Bonnie Blue is no stranger to controversy.

Now she’s at the center of yet another scandal — but this time, there’s a baby involved.

When Bonnie announced her pregnancy after taking on hundreds of partners in a single day, many thought — and many hoped — that she was lying for publicity.

An empty baby bed, which has been placed under a window by the photographer. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

But Ms. Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, recently welcomed her first child. And she has since faced intense backlash over social media videos featuring the newborn alongside men wearing balaclavas.

The controversy has now escalated beyond angry comments sections.

Joy Morrissey, a Conservative Party spokesperson for equalities in the UK, contacted the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) to raise what she described as “serious safeguarding concerns.”

Morrissey argued that children should not be involved in pornography or used to promote adult entertainment.

“Children are not adults,” she said. “They must never be involved in p—-graphy, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent’s sexualized commercial brand.”

“The concern now is that this has moved beyond people simply criticizing Bonnie online. Once safeguarding allegations involving a newborn are formally raised, they can potentially be examined by the relevant authorities,” a source close to the scandal tells Radar Online, adding:

“In the most serious circumstances, social services have powers to rip babies away from mothers or make other interventions.”

The situation has prompted widespread calls online for child-welfare authorities to investigate Bonnie, with a Change.org petition also demanding an investigation. However, there is currently no indication that authorities have determined Bonnie’s baby was harmed or that the child is being removed from her care.

That distinction is important because an NSPCC report is not the same thing as a finding of wrongdoing.

The controversy stems largely from videos in which Bonnie appears to hold her baby while surrounded by masked men.

In one clip, she also discussed having recently undergone a C-section and joked about the so-called six-week rule following childbirth.

The footage itself does not establish that the baby was present during any adult-content production, nor does it prove that a crime or child-protection violation occurred.

Bonnie, unsurprisingly, isn’t exactly accepting the criticism quietly.

“My baby is loved, protected and incredibly well looked after,” she said in response to the backlash.

She also accused Morrissey of using her name to gain attention and insisted that she understands the difference between her career and her responsibilities as a mother.

“Becoming a mum hasn’t changed the fact that I’m Bonnie Blue, but I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mum begins,” she said.

Family lawyer Charlotte Proudman has also raised concerns about the child’s privacy, pointing out that the baby cannot consent to having their earliest moments publicly associated with their mother’s adult-content career.

For now, there’s a whole lot of outrage — but no public finding that Bonnie’s baby is in danger or that social services are preparing to take the child away.

The question of whether the videos crossed a safeguarding line is now one for the appropriate authorities to consider, rather than the internet jury that has already rendered its verdict.