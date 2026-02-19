Anna Duggar Makes Shocking Return to Instagram: She’s Blonde! With Puppies!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Anna Duggar still have baby fever, it seems.

But not the kind you might expect.

On Tuesday, the former reality star shared an Instagram video of herself cuddling up with three puppies, writing as a caption to the upload:

“Meet Whitaker, Beaumont, and Harrington—three of our handsome little golden guys. They’ll be heading to their new homes very soon!”

In the footage, Anna said Whitaker was her “favorite” of the bunch, continuing as follows:

“They’re just sweet little guys. One thing about the English creams is they tend to be a much milder breed and so, they definitely enjoy their snuggle time.”

As you can see, the mother of seven is now blonde.

As you can also imagine, Duggar becoming any kind of dog breeder isn’t sitting well with rescue animal advocates — but it’s not as though Anna is a stranger to controversy.

Anna’s husband, Josh, is behind federal bars after being convicted years ago on child pornography charges.

By all accounts, Anna has visited Josh in prison and has no plans to leave her marriage and has even claimed in the past that Josh is innocent…

… despite authorities having found an endless array of videos and photos on his workplace computer that depicted minor children engaging in sex acts.

And despite the fact that a jury of her spouse’s peers found Josh guilty of these heinous crimes. He’ll be a ward of the state for over a dozen years as a result.

Anna has mostly remained out of the spotlight in the wake of this scandal.

We last wrote about her makeover in November, but the polarizing personality hasn’t said a whole lot in public for quite awhile now.

Now, though, she has this whole new dog-related business venture.

“Nestled in the picturesque Ozark Mountains in Northwest Arkansas, our family has dedicated ourselves to raising exceptional English Cream Golden Retrievers,” reads the website of Anna’s Golden Grove Pups company. “We focus on producing puppies that are not only stunning to look at but also have the gentle, loyal, and intelligent personalities that this breed is known for.”

Noting how the canines are “raised in a loving family environment,” the organization added, “They grow up surrounded by children, other dogs, and cats, which helps them develop into well-socialized, adaptable companions.”

Anna started her dog-breeding business in 2024.

She and Josh — who is scheduled for release in 2032 — are parents to Mackynzie, 16, Michael, 14, Marcus, 12, Meredith, 10, Mason, 8, Maryella, 6, and Madyson, 4.