Lauren Boebert Accused of Affair with 1 Male, 2 Female Staffers, Condemns 'Smear' to Get Her Out of Office

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In retrospect, maybe Lauren Boebert should have stuck to Beetlejuice.

A House Ethics complaint accuses her of violating multiple ethics rules involving her staffers.

One big one being allegedly having affairs with two women and one man who worked for her.

Now, Boebert is lashing out at the person who filed the complaint … but is she also flirting with her haters? What’s going on?

Lauren Boebert (R-CO) looks on in the U.S. Capitol Building on March 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Did Lauren Boebert have affairs with two female and one male staffer?

Late last week, David Wheeler, an independent journalist, filed a House ethics complaint accusing Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of violating at least seven rules.

The complains concern alleged affairs with three of her staffers — something against congressional guidelines for obvious reasons.

Two of those staffers are women and one is a man.

According to the allegations, some of these were prolonged and romantic relationships.

Boebert is accused of allocating funds for payoffs for these staffers — allegedly to buy their silence.

Boebert has responded, predictably, with a rant that focused less upon denying the allegations and more upon attacking the person who filed the complaint — and anyone who believes him.

In a video tweet, she blasted Wheeler as a “sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack” and derided anyone who believes his “smear.”

Rather than attempting to debunk the report by explaining away payments and other details, she focused on how the House Ethics Committee rules do not allow them to accept a complaint within 60 days of an election.

Boebert also raged against any journalists or news organizations for being “lazy” by reporting the allegations rather than investigating Wheeler.

“I hope you see how desperate these fools are to get me out of office,” she told her supporters, insinuating that there is some sort of conspiracy to make her look bad. She concluded with: “To the rest of y’all: no, I’m not hiring.”

This video is Ed Sheeran levels of making the scandal worse

That is a weird denial because, having listened to Lauren Boebert’s video more than once, she calls it a “scam” and a “smear but seems to fall short of attempting to refute any specifics.

Maybe a video the morning after the report goes viral isn’t the best format for that.

But focusing upon House Ethics Committee rules — a technicality of the calendar — rather than the allegation that she had spent years sleeping with and paying off staffers is a strange response.

Also, can we talk about her line about how she’s “not hiring” at this time?

Is Boebert flirting with her fans? Is she flirting with her haters? Either way, it sounds like she’s cracking a tongue-in-cheek joke about the serious ethics allegations in the same breath as she denies them.

We once again need to remember what Boebert’s whole deal is.

Many may be surprised to learn that she is actually not even 40 yet. (That birthday is mere months away.)

Even so, Boebert is already a grandmother.

Her son became a dad super early, and it’s not going well. Boebert was also born when her mother was a teenager.

To be blunt, it seems like no one is trying to break this family curse. And yes, as we see with the Teen Mom adults, many people with histories like this do not turn out to be well-adjusted adults.

Is she a hypocrite?

Some have said that she’s a hypocrite for opposing LGBTQ+ rights when she has allegedly spent years boning a couple of women who work for her. That’s true … but is it surprising?

At its core, one of the defining beliefs underlying conservatism is that there should be an in-group whom the law protects but does not restrict, and an out-group whom the law restricts and does not protect.

Someone in Lauren Boebert’s shoes might believe, even if they do not say it, that hooking up with the same gender is fine so long as it does not become part of the person’s identity, so long as it does not make them advocate for the human rights of others, or both.

That’s why Grindr crashes at GOP events. There are people with a lot of internalized bigotry who want to be their true selves under the cover of darkness, because they live most of their lives full of shame and want to distance themselves from “those gays” for whom sex isn’t a shameful secret.

With all of that said, we will give Boebert this much: Wheeler’s coverage of her is a little excessive and inflammatory, to the point where some have questioned whether he’s the best person to discuss this.