Peabo Bryson Cause of Death: Singer of Disney Classics 'A Whole New World' and 'Beauty & the Beast' Was 75

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Peabo Bryson — the beloved singer best known for crooning such Disney classics as “A Whole New World” and “Beauty and the Beast” — has passed away at the age of 75.

News of Bryson’s death comes courtesy of a statement from his family, who revealed that he “transitioned peacefully” on June 2 while surrounded by loved ones.

Jaymee Rodriguez (L) and Peabo Bryson perform onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

“He was surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him,” the family shared, adding:

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

The family did not disclose an official cause of death, but a representative confirmed that Bryson suffered a stroke on May 28. Following the medical emergency, he remained under medical care until his passing several days later.

Over the course of a career that spanned decades, Bryson established himself as one of R&B’s most recognizable and respected voices.

Fans will remember him for hits including “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” and “Reaching for the Sky.”

While those songs helped cement his place in music history, Bryson may be best known to mainstream audiences for his unforgettable Disney duets.

In 1993, he earned his first Grammy Award alongside Celine Dion for “Beauty and the Beast,” winning in the Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal category.

Just one year later, Bryson returned to the Grammy stage when he and Regina Belle won the same award for “A Whole New World,” the iconic ballad from Aladdin that became one of the most successful movie songs of all time.

The singer’s powerful voice and enduring catalog earned him generations of devoted fans, and his music continues to resonate decades after many of his biggest hits first climbed the charts.

As loved ones mourn his passing, Bryson’s family is asking for privacy.

In their statement, they requested space “as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.”

Our thoughts are with Bryson’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time