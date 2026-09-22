KJ Biermann, Son of Kim Zolciak, Released From Jail Following Sexual Assault Arrest

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Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s 15-year-old son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., is no longer behind bars.

As we previously reported, KJ was arrested on sexual assault charges following an incident at an Atlanta-area gym over the summer.

KJ has now been released from a youth detention center after spending nearly a month in custody.

TV Personality Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

According to a new report from Page Six, a Fulton County Superior Court judge granted KJ a $200,000 bond following a contentious hearing last week.

The teenager had been arrested on August 17 and was subsequently indicted on seven felony charges stemming from an alleged incident involving a female classmate at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.

KJ’s release comes with some extremely strict conditions.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, he must live at Kim’s home and attend school virtually. He is also prohibited from using a cellphone or social media, while an electronic monitoring device will track his whereabouts.

The judge further ordered that KJ have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim, her family or associates. He is also prohibited from having contact with anyone 16 or younger.

That last restriction reportedly means KJ’s younger siblings cannot stay at or visit Kim’s home while he is there.

During the bond hearing, prosecutors also raised allegations involving a previous juvenile case and claimed investigators had discovered videos on KJ’s phone involving an underage family member.

KJ’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, strongly disputed the prosecution’s characterization of that earlier matter.

Sheffield said the case involved “inappropriate, crude behavior” between two middle-schoolers and did not result in an adjudication for statutory rape, sexual intercourse or a comparable offense. He accused prosecutors of presenting the matter in a way that created a misleading impression of what actually happened.

Meanwhile, Sheffield has maintained that KJ is innocent of the current allegations.

Kim has also defended her son, while the alleged victim has expressed fear about KJ’s release and asked the court to consider her safety.

KJ’s legal team has requested that his case be transferred to juvenile court rather than proceeding against him as an adult. That request remains pending.

For now, the teenager is back home with his mother — but he’ll have to abide by a lengthy list of restrictions as the legal battle continues.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.