Hayden Panettiere Checked Into Rehab Just Weeks Before Death

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It’s been over a month since Hayden Panettiere passed away at the age of 36.

And now, newly released details are making the circumstances surrounding her final weeks even more devastating.

The actress died from an accidental overdose in August at the age of 36, and according to a coroner’s report obtained by The Associated Press, Hayden had been to rehab just weeks before her death.

Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The report states that fentanyl, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine were found in her system. Her death was ruled accidental, and authorities said there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

Hayden had been staying in Greenville, South Carolina, where she was found unresponsive on August 16.

Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly at the apartment.

According to the coroner’s report, Hayden had been seen getting ready that morning before the two men later discovered that she was unresponsive.

Narcan was administered before emergency responders arrived, but paramedics were ultimately unable to revive her.

The timing is especially tragic because Hayden had been remarkably open about her struggles with addiction.

The former Heroes and Nashville star discussed her history of alcohol and opioid addiction in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released earlier this year. She had also previously spoken publicly about entering rehab and trying to overcome addiction.

“I was the one who put myself in the first treatment center. I was drowning,” Hayden said in a 2023 interview with Women’s Health.

And just months before her death, Hayden appeared to be focused on rebuilding her life and sharing what she had learned with others.

In a May interview with Gayle King, she said she wanted people to understand that they didn’t need to be afraid of telling their stories.

“I really wanted to share with the world that they don’t have to be afraid,” Hayden said. “That they can live their truth. They can be imperfect.”

Unfortunately, that hopeful chapter ended far too soon.

Hayden’s family has emphasized that the investigation into her death remains ongoing. Her publicist told the AP that “the investigation is still ongoing and the case is complex,” while Greenville police have confirmed that their investigation continues.

For someone who had spent years publicly documenting her journey toward recovery, the revelation that Hayden had sought treatment only weeks before her death is a particularly painful final detail.

She was trying to get better. And tragically, she never got the chance to finish that fight.