Dolly Parton Banned All But One Person From Her Deathbed

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On August 25, Dolly Parton passed away after a brief, secret battle with cancer. She was 80.

Even in her final days, the late cultural treasure treasured her famous look.

She wanted everyone to remember her all “dolled” up.

However, Dolly made one exception, allowing this person to visit her at her deathbed.

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere on March 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton wanted to be remembered for how she lived, not how she died

According to a report from TMZ, Dolly Parton allowed only Cheryl Riddle to visit her on her deathbed.

Cheryl was Dolly’s longtime wig artist and makeup artist.

Because she did not want anyone to remember her in this state, she wanted Cheryl to work her magic.

This was important because Dolly had an open casket.

It sounds like Cheryl was a true artist to the very end.

Some of Dolly’s own family did not know that she had cancer.

Though her health struggles were public knowledge, dating back to late 2025, she kept the details to herself.

In July, many found Dolly’s full hair and makeup as she gushed about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s donation to be reassuring.

We now know that this was just the beloved icon being herself to the very end.

Reportedly, even Dolly’s siblings were not allowed to visit her on her deathbed.

But what about sharing the news of her passing?

There was, however, one family member who reports say was allowed to visit Dolly Parton, however briefly, at the end.

That was Bryan Seaver.

Bryan is her nephew. He was her longtime head of security.

For many, their introduction to him was when he announced Dolly’s passing on social media.

He was also abruptly fired, his companies dismissed from all parts of the estate, mere days ago.

During his visit, Dolly reportedly told him that she wanted him to be the one to announce her death.

Bryan went on to write and record this grim speech before recording it at her studio, releasing it upon her passing.

It sounds like Dolly could have had a massive, public memorial. Cheryl clearly did a good enough job on her wig and makeup to allow it.

However, that was not what she wanted. Per her wishes, she was laid to rest at a private funeral service and entombed beside her beloved husband, who died in March 2025.

We will always miss Dolly. But it is heartening to know that, in the end, she looked the way that she wanted.