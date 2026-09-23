Jacob Roloff 'Asked to Leave' Roloff Farms as Matt Puts Property Up for Sale Again

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Why does Jacob Roloff have to leave Roloff Farms?

Matt has been playing hot-and-cold with the family farm for years, igniting multiple family feuds and ultimately heralding the end of Little People, Big World.

Now, it seems that he is driving off yet another son and once again putting part of the sprawling property on the market.

Jacob’s giving an inside look at the farm’s troubles, his desire to change that, and how reality TV may have skewed his father’s ideas about how to make decisions.

Jacob Roloff advocates against AI datacenters for numerous good reasons. (Image Credit: The HIllsboro Herald)

After years working for his dad, Jacob Roloff is looking for a new job

Earlier this month, Jacob Roloff took to his Instagram Story to ask for help — or, at least, a helpful recommendation.

“Need a lead on jobs in Hillsboro,” he wrote.

Jacob and his wife, Isobel, have been primarily using their social media presence to advocate for positive causes — such as opposition to AI datacenters.

This — a request for work references in the general area of his family’s farm — came as a surprise.

What’s going on?

As denizens of Reddit began to discuss the post, Jacob himself chimed in to offer a fairly detailed answer.

“Can’t get a look at the books, can’t get any latitude for further events or development,” Jacob wrote.

“Toxicity is finally getting to me,” he admitted. “But it didn’t have to be this way.”

Jacob praised: “It’s a beautiful property and a lot of the sacrifice in wages and time was worth it if we could keep it.”

With an air of regret, he added: “I would happily work it for the rest of my life, and yet … being asked to leave!.”

In one of several Reddit comments, Jacob Roloff detailed his previous arrangement and how he wished that things were different with the family farm. (Image Credit: Reddit)

It sounds like the farm is (allegedly) being mismanaged

Elsewhere on Reddit, Jacob Roloff commented that Matt’s plan for the farm “just doesn’t make sense when neighbors are doing fine and we refuse to open more than 12 days a year.”

He added: “One wonders what 20 years of tv actually got us.”

In a follow-up comment, Jacob wrote: “I’ve been trying to explain how untenable this model is for years. Self-importance is a helluva drug that reality tv hands out freely.”

It sounds like he made numerous sacrifices, accepting a low wage for a tremendous amount of work, even paying out a third of what he was paid right back to his dad for rent on the double-wide where his family lives.

“My cousin and I took a deal to not get paid for pumpkin growing this year,” Jacob shared, “but we will get 50% of the sales.” With that note, he is encouraging people to stop by if they can.

Historically, Matt Roloff has been reluctant to accept other people’s ideas. In addition to his alleged adultery, it was part of the downfall of his marriage.

Remember the family’s pumpkin salsa? That was Amy’s idea. Matt dismissed it — but then praised it as a family success after it sold well.

With that in mind, it doesn’t sound personal that Matt has apparently ignored Jacob’s input. Some folks would rather retain control than see continued success.

Jacob has a lot of good ideas in the realm of politics, human rights, environmental justice, and beyond. Without being farmers ourselves, we’re inclined to believe that he has good ideas for Roloff Farms, too.

Matt could have sold the farm to any of his children. Instead, he is once again putting over 16 acres for sale and apparently trying to drive away yet another son. That’s his choice to make, one supposes.