Ella Langley Celebrates Dethroning Mariah Carey's #1 Record: 'Thank You For Loving This Song'

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This is an amazing time to be Ella Langley.

Despite some controversy, the Country singer has been shattering records.

After finally displacing Mariah Carey’s #1 record, Langley opened up to fans.

This winning streak is changing her life — and she’s not the only one getting a boost along the way.

Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest on June 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley has been #1 for 23 weeks in a row

Ella Langley has officially broken Mariah Carey’s record for the longest running No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her song, “Choosin’ Texas,” has dethroned “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Carey’s jingle — the only good song that plays in stores between Halloween and New Years — held the record at 22 weeks. Langley’s has held it for 23.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, Langley marked the first day of autumn by expressing her joy and disbelief — and appreciation towards fans.

“I’m genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what’s going on in my brain today,” she gushed in the video.

“Thank you for loving this song,” Langley told her fans and followers. “I don’t know what to say at this point.”

She added: “Just thank you. Thank you so much.”

Langley was quick to point out that her meteoric rise is impacting others. A rising tide lifts several boats, it seems.

“It’s changing my life. It’s changing lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family,” she acknowledged.

She admitted that the situation “feels fake” and that she feels like she could, at any time, learn that this was all a mistake. We don’t think that she needs to worry about this anxiety proving true.

Why is Ella Langley controversial?

Alongside her abrupt rise to fame, questions about whether or not Ella Langley is a good person have arisen.

Folks on social media have noticed, either by accident or out of curiosity, that she follows “The Charlie Kirk Show” on TikTok.

Some wonder if she sympathizes with the late bigot or even shares the abhorrent views that he once espoused.

Additionally, she recently collaborated with disgraced Country singer Morgan Wallen.

Wallen has a long history of behavioral problems and even a police record. Many first heard of him due to his use of the N-word. Slur-users should be subject to social sanction; they have no place in our society.

At the risk of giving Langley the benefit of the doubt, perhaps concluding that she is MAGA or an adjacently bad person based upon guilt-by-association is a bit hasty.

(This isn’t stans defending their fave or whatever; we have never heard any of her music and truly have no horse in this race.)

Pointing out that she is a white Christian from Alabama does not mean that she is necessarily a bad person. There are millions of Christians in the US who do not align with conservatives or fascists.

Following someone bad on social media is questionable, but not an endorsement — or cause for indictment.

Collaborating with Wallen is admittedly super gross. But though it does not display good judgment, it does not mean that his actions become hers.

Perhaps we should wait until Langley says or does something that is actually wrong or bad before we conclude that she herself is wrong or bad. For now, she’s mostly just … evasive.