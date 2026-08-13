Brad Pitt Reveals Why He Can No Longer Watch ‘Adult’ Films

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Brad Pitt is having quite a week.

On Monday, Pitt revealed that he’s drinking again after seven years of sobriety.

That was followed by a weird statement from an “insider” who claimed that Brad has not relapsed but is now drinking with “discipline”

Brad Pitt attends the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Now, new, less scandalous segments from Brad’s recent Esquire interview are coming to light. And it’s safe to say the embattled star really didn’t hold back.

At one point, Pitt revealed that he has a hard time watching adult film — and his reason has absolutely nothing to do with the subject matter.

Instead, the Oscar winner simply can’t get past what he considers bad acting.

During the conversation, Pitt opened up about his love of movies and television while discussing his lengthy career in Hollywood.

The 62-year-old actor admitted that poor performances can quickly take him out of whatever he’s watching.

“Bad acting drives me crazy,” Pitt explained.

And then came the rather unexpected confession.

“It’s why I can’t watch p-rn,” Pitt said.

Pitt also compared the subject to another type of performance that leaves him scratching his head: soccer players dramatically hitting the ground after relatively minor contact.

The actor joked that he would like to give some of the sport’s biggest stars — including Brazilian megastar Neymar — acting lessons, suggesting that their theatrics could use some serious improvement.

“I’m gonna start a class for flopping, because these guys are terrible. It’s some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen. I know drawing a foul is part of the gamesmanship, but man, they need a lot of help,” the actor explained, adding:

“And I’m going to start with (Brazilian star) Neymar, because as balletic as he is on the pitch, man, he needs some help.

“I’m going to show him how to sell it, do it with understatement, how not to do it too often so it reads as real. I got a whole curriculum.”

For Pitt, apparently, realism matters.

Whether he’s watching a major Hollywood production, a soccer match, or something considerably more NSFW, the actor simply can’t turn off his critical eye.

And while his comments were clearly delivered with his trademark dry humor, they offer another glimpse into just how seriously Pitt takes the craft of acting.

After all, when you’re Brad Pitt, apparently bad acting is bad acting — no matter what you’re watching.