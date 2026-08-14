Tyler Duckworth Cause of Death: 'Real World,' 'The Challenge' Star Was 44

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television.

Tyler Duckworth — the reality star best known for his appearances on multiple MTV reality shows — has passed away.

He was just 44 years old.

Duckworth made his debut on The Real World: Key West back in 2006.

He went on to star on six seasons of The Challenge, winning two of them.

News of Tyler’s death comes courtesy of his mother, who revealed his unexpected passing on Facebook:

“My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined,” she wrote. “I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Police in Fargo, North Dakota — where Tyler had been living and working as a social studies teacher — classified the death as “unattended,” meaning there were no witnesses.

Tyler appeared happy and healthy at a Challenge reunion event in Minneapolis just one week before his death.

“So proud to represent my hometown of Minneapolis along with these other challenge legends,” he captioned the post above, adding:

“The fans are what keep us coming out! Hearing your stories of courage, inspiration & joy that you’ve got being a fan of the franchise is humbling each and every time. Also, pretty sure we nailed the cast photo for the lost season of The Real World: Minneapolis!! Thank you Minneapolis!”

Several former The Challenge contestants posted tributes to Duckworth, including Tina Barta, who wrote:

“It’s hard to find the right words when someone who was part of such a meaningful chapter of your life is suddenly gone,” she wrote. “We shared an experience that very few people will ever fully understand, and somewhere along the way, it became more than a show or an adventure. It became friendship. It became history. It became family.”

Barta added, “Tyler has a way of bringing his own light, humor, and heart into the lives of the people around him. And while life has a way of sending us down different roads, there are certain people and certain memories that time simply cannot erase.”

“Tyler, thank you for being part of my story. I’m grateful our paths crossed in this crazy life and that I get to carry those memories with me,” she wrote. “Rest peacefully, my darling friend.

“Life is crazy. RIP Mighty Duckworth! You were so vibrant 2 weeks ago, it’s so wild to imagine your vibrant energy no longer here. Sending prayers and love to your family and friends. The Challenge fam lost a legend,” added Duckworth’s former costar Paul Calafiore.

Our thoughts go out to all of Tyler Duckworth’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.