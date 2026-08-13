Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Playing Dating ‘Games’ After Divorce [Report]

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Although Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have finalized their divorce, both of them almost appear to still be single.

Almost.

A new report explains the reasoning for why both Kidman and Urban appear to be keeping any new dates out of the spotlight.

It sounds a little like a game of chicken.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Omar Vega/WireImage)

Why are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban keeping their private lives private?

Kidman and Urban split in 2025.

We reported in the very first week of this year that they finalized their divorce.

(Some celebrity divorces last longer than the marriages themselves. It’s usually a good thing when the divorce goes smoothly and quickly.)

Recently, folks spotted Kidman appearing to share drinks with Michael Bernstein.

The Oscar-winning actress and the private equity investor were poolside at an Italian hotel.

Publicly, there’s nothing going on.

And most of us have shared drinks with a friend or a new acquaintance without any relationship whatsoever.

However, rumors are flying. And so, some reports suggest, are sparks.

Meanwhile, Urban has been publicly linked to a couple of ladies himself.

Nothing has seemed to come of any of these rumors. Not in public. What’s the deal?

‘He doesn’t want to be seen as this huge villain’

According to a report by RadarOnline, Kidman and Urban are both holding off on public dating until the other does the same.

“It’s become this cat-and-mouse game,” the alleged inside source characterized, “because Keith does not want to be the one who goes public with someone before Nicole does.”

The insider complained: “He took such a beating when people started linking him to other women after the split. It was horrible.” Yes, well, that’s what happens when you break up with one of the most beloved women on the planet.

“It’s no wonder he’s been afraid to let anything about his private life get out,” the overly sympathetic source expressed. “He doesn’t want to be seen as this huge villain.”

“It’s pretty similar to what Nicole’s been doing herself,” the insider claimed, “keeping everyone guessing while she quietly gets on with her life.”

The source insisted: “Among their friends it’s common knowledge they’ve both been moving on in their own ways. They’ve just been very stealthy about it.”

According to the insider: “But the moment Nicole confirms a new romance, whether it’s with this guy [Reinstein] she’s now linked with or someone else, Keith will be more than happy to do the same.”

The source concluded: “He’ll actually be relieved because then he won’t have to keep looking over his shoulder or worrying about being painted as the bad guy all over again.”

They are both adults and can just move on when they like. One might suggest that Urban wasn’t condemned for moving on so much as questions about when he might have moved on, and questions about how young the rumored flings might be.