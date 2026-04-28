LeAnn Rimes Admits ‘Heartwrenching’ Troubles at Home in Strange Anniversary …

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Happy 15 years!

LeAnn Rimes shared an anniversary tribute to husband Eddie Cibrian.

Many on-set affairs end in double-divorces. Very few result in such a lengthy message.

But Rimes’ tribute struck a mournful, troubled tone. What’s going on at home?

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian attend ABC’s End Of Summer SoirÃ©e at Cecconi’s West Hollywood on September 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

An ‘anniversary … filled with tears’

On Thursday, April 23, Rimes took to her Instagram page to share a very unusual anniversary tribute.

“We got to step away for 3 days amidst work,” she began, “and some very tense, heart wrenching things happening at home with family.”

Did she elaborate? No. But she did continue with further hints at troubles at home.

“It’s been a different anniversary,” Rimes wrote vaguely.

She added that it has been “one filled with tears and worry.”

“But in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours,” Rimes affirmed.

“Day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life…” she penned.

Rollercoasters can be fine. Referring to a relationship or a day or life itself as one, however, indicates trouble.

“And god,” Rimes continued, “I’m so grateful that it’s with each other.”

She wrote that “we’ve been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife.”

Taking to Instagram, LeAnn Rimes shared a very unorthodox anniversary tribute to Eddie Cibrian. What is this about? (Image Credit: Instagram)

’15 years is just the beginning’

Rimes gushed: “We know how to ride the waves, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending.”

“I’m so proud of what we have created together,” she raved.

Rimes concluded on a surprisingly positive note, writing: “15 years is just the beginning.”

So . . . it doesn’t sound like she’s trying to build up what we have learned to call divorce hype (thank you, Kendra Wilkinson, for cementing that concept in our minds all of those years ago.)

But if she’s not hinting that she and Cibrian are headed for divorce … what is this about?

At this point, we’d love to say that we can cut through the fog of war and explain what Rimes isn’t discussing.

Sometimes, celebrities remain vague about things in their private lives, even when there are at least reports explaining what’s going on.

Those reports may be coming. We could have our answers soon. And, of course, we hope that all is well.

But, for now, we’ll have to wait for Rimes — or maybe Cibrian (however unlikely) — to let us know what’s going on.

This could be illness, it could be a legal or financial problem, or even a less-than-famous relative who’s struggling.

Hopefully, Rimes is preparing to tell us. Otherwise, why build up the “mystery” with posts like this?