Brad Pitt 'Not Despairing' Over Estrangement from Kids, Believes He'll Win Them Back Somehow Despite Renewed Drinking [Report]

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All of Brad Pitt’s kids are adults, and more and more are legally filing to drop his surname instead of just dropping it socially.

Reportedly, he blames Angelina Jolie for what seems to be the natural consequences of his own behavior.

Pitt, who has made the fascinating decision to start drinking again, doesn’t sound too worried about being estranged from so many people who once loved him.

A new report says that he’s biding his time — and is confident that he’ll somehow win back his kids’ love.

Brad Pitt attends the “Wolfs” red carpet on September 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images)

‘He’s not despairing about the situation with his kids’

According to a report by RadarOnline, 62-year-old Pitt isn’t giving up on worming his way back into his estranged children’s lives.

“One thing about Brad that’s stayed constant is that he knows how lucky he’s been, decade after decade,” an alleged inside source described.

“Even on a bad day,” the insider characterized, “it’s still a lot of fun being Brad Pitt.”

That is likely true! And a very damning assessment of how little the entertainment industry, or our society as a whole, holds terrible men accountable.

“Besides that, he has patience, resilience, and persistence, and he’s not despairing about the situation with his kids,” the source then reported.

“Brad knows he’ll eventually have a place in all of their lives again,” the insider claimed, “because he helped raise them and develop them into the people that they are today.”

The source insisted: “Nobody can take that away from Brad — no matter what’s going on with his legal fight with Angelina.”

It almost sounds as if that alleged inside source believes that Angelina Jolie or perhaps some sort of legal injunction is the source of the estrangement.

Meanwhile, it is likely that asking any of the Jolie kids would lead to the answer that Pitt is the sole architect of these estrangements. Obviously.

According to the insider, Pitt is taking a “mature approach” to his future ties with his estranged children, all of whom are now adults.

‘He’ll always be their dad’

“Brad’s really changed on his sobriety journey over the last several years,” the source then claimed.

That is interesting to hear, especially in light of the recent revelation that he is drinking again.

“He’ll always pick up the phone if his kids need something from him,” the insider announced.

“And,” the source added, “he’s not going to change that policy anytime soon.”

That doesn’t really seem to mean much. He isn’t the one who cut off contact. By all accounts, he is just the one who drove away everyone who loved him and is now reaping the consequences of his actions.

The Brangelina custody battle is no more. The twins, Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 just over a month ago, on July 12.

“Even though all six kids and Brad have been through some tough times together, he’ll always be their dad,” the insider stated ominously.

“In the end, he wants them to be as proud of him as they are of Angelina,” the source added.

If that report is true and Pitt really hopes for his children to have pride in him, perhaps he should earn it.

Obviously, it’s likely a fools errand, at this point. But surely it wouldn’t hurt for him to try to be a good person, even if only for his own sake, even if it’s too late for anyone to reasonably expect reconciliations at this point.