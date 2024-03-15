LeAnn Rimes: Is She Still Married To Eddie Cibrian?

The relationship between LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian began under dramatic circumstances.
When the two met on the set of the film Northern Lights, they were both married to other people.
Though they initially denied reports of an onset romance, it eventually came out that LeAnn had cheated on her first husband, Dean Sheremet, and Eddie had been unfaithful to then-wife Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame.
LeAnn and Eddie took a lot of flak in the years after their relationship first came to light.
But they didn’t let the criticism drive them apart.
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Tied the Knot In 2011
Despite the controversy that they endured at the start of their relationship, LeAnn and Eddie made it to the altar in 2011.
“I did one of the most selfish things that I possibly could do, in hurting someone else,” she said of her affair with Cibrian.
“I take responsibility for everything I’ve done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don’t regret the outcome,” LeAnn told People ahead of her second wedding.
“It was very emotionally driven. I never once thought what I was doing was okay.”
Yes, what they did was bad, and their exes might never fully forgive them, but LeAnn and Eddie seem quite happy with the way things turned out.
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Married?
Despite lots of ups and downs and one short-lived reality show (2014’s aptly titled Leann & Eddie) Rimes and Cibrian have remained married.
In 2020, LeAnn spoke with People about being a stepmom and revealed that life in her little blended family is quite harmonious.
“Nobody’s fighting, nobody’s doing anything weird … it’s interesting, the kids are older now, it’s fun,” she said.
“The kids are happy, and that’s all that matters.”
Leann’s claims about her family’s happiness were corroborated in 2022, when Eddie posted that he and Rimes were sad that Brandi wasn’t able to join them for their annual Thanksgiving fesitivities.
“Happy Thanksgiving to all! I missed my modern family today as I’m at home in bed with a cold. Love these people,” Brandi replied.
There was a time when such an exchange would have been unfathomable, but it seems that Eddie and Brandi’s kids are now benefitting from a healthy, functional “bonus mom” situation.
And we love that for everyone involved.
In June of 2023, Brandi took to Instagram to pay tribute to Eddie on his fiftieth birthday.
And something tells us that these two will be blowing out the candles together for many years to come.