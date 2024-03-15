LeAnn Rimes: Is She Still Married To Eddie Cibrian?

The relationship between LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian began under dramatic circumstances.

When the two met on the set of the film Northern Lights, they were both married to other people.

Though they initially denied reports of an onset romance, it eventually came out that LeAnn had cheated on her first husband, Dean Sheremet, and Eddie had been unfaithful to then-wife Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame.

LeAnn and Eddie took a lot of flak in the years after their relationship first came to light.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian attend the Maxim Magazine Worldwide Swimwear Collection launch at SLS South Beach on July 18, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Maxim)

But they didn’t let the criticism drive them apart.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Tied the Knot In 2011

Despite the controversy that they endured at the start of their relationship, LeAnn and Eddie made it to the altar in 2011.

“I did one of the most selfish things that I possibly could do, in hurting someone else,” she said of her affair with Cibrian.

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend the Project Angel Food presents in concert with Andrew von Oeyen on March 22, 2015 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

“I take responsibility for everything I’ve done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don’t regret the outcome,” LeAnn told People ahead of her second wedding.

“It was very emotionally driven. I never once thought what I was doing was okay.”

Yes, what they did was bad, and their exes might never fully forgive them, but LeAnn and Eddie seem quite happy with the way things turned out.

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Luli Fama fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 at Cabana Grande at The Raleigh on July 20, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Luli Fama)

Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Married?

Despite lots of ups and downs and one short-lived reality show (2014’s aptly titled Leann & Eddie) Rimes and Cibrian have remained married.

In 2020, LeAnn spoke with People about being a stepmom and revealed that life in her little blended family is quite harmonious.

“Nobody’s fighting, nobody’s doing anything weird … it’s interesting, the kids are older now, it’s fun,” she said.

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend the Tori Praver fashion show during FUNKSHION: Fashion Week Miami Beach Swim at the FUNKSHION Tent on July 18, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Tori Praver)

“The kids are happy, and that’s all that matters.”

Leann’s claims about her family’s happiness were corroborated in 2022, when Eddie posted that he and Rimes were sad that Brandi wasn’t able to join them for their annual Thanksgiving fesitivities.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all! I missed my modern family today as I’m at home in bed with a cold. Love these people,” Brandi replied.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian attend the Warner Bros. & HBOMax Holiday Movies Event at Warner Bros. Studios on November 16, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)

There was a time when such an exchange would have been unfathomable, but it seems that Eddie and Brandi’s kids are now benefitting from a healthy, functional “bonus mom” situation.

And we love that for everyone involved.

In June of 2023, Brandi took to Instagram to pay tribute to Eddie on his fiftieth birthday.

And something tells us that these two will be blowing out the candles together for many years to come.