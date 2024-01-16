LeAnn Rimes is opening up about a cancer scare — and encouraging fans to keep up with their health.

Over the weekend, the county singer posted a lengthy and heartfelt description of a recent medical procedure.

She is glad that her medical screenings caught this before it became worse.

Grateful for her life and health, LeAnn is urging followers to catch things early. Too late is too late.

LeAnn Rimes performs at the Ryman Auditorium on December 09, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LeAnn Rimes Cancer Scare Revealed

“January is usually a challenging month for me,” LeAnn Rimes began her Instagram caption.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time,” she noted, “which was all pretty depressing.”

LeAnn pivoted: “But, I have to say, this January, has been joyful and easeful.”

LeAnn Rimes speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“However, yesterday, I underwent a minor surgery,” LeAnn shared, “and I wanted to share what I went in for.”

She wrote that she is sharing this “because i think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings.”

LeAnn prioritizes screenings “in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on.”

LeAnn Rimes performs onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Several months back, i had my annual pap smear, which came back abnormal,” LeAnn revealed. “In fact, I’ve had abnormal paps since i was 17.”

“And through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place,” she wrote. A colposcopy examines the cervix.

She announced: “My latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that i had high grade cervical dysplasia.”

In early January, 2024, LeAnn Rimes shared an Instagram post detailing her cancer scare. This is the first half. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest,” LeAnn wrote.

She explained that she would undergo this “in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells.”

A LEEP is a loop electrosurgical excision procedure that uses a heated wire loop to remove tissue. If you have ever someone use a loop tool to work with clay, you have a basic idea of what’s going on.

LeAnn Rimes performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Now, usually you’re not under anesthesia for this procedure,” LeAnn acknowledged. “But I elected to be.”

She reasoned: “I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so i prefer to be out and comfortable.”

LeAnn affirmed: “That, my friends, is advocating for your overall, mental wellness and comfort and i HIGHLY recommend it!”

LeAnn Rimes attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“I’ve always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different,” LeAnn wrote. “I think it’s important to share what we are going through with one another.”

She continued: “And on another level, for me, as someone who has a platform to be able to raise awareness for issues such as psoriasis, mental health and now, women’s wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection.”

LeAnn urged: “So, ladies, please don’t put off getting your annual pap. my men, too … make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear.” (Just for the record, anyone with a cervix between the ages of 21 and 70 should undergo regular pap smears)

This is the second half of LeAnn Rimes’ January 2024 description of her cancer scare. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms,” LeAnn correctly noted, “so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving.”

She expressed: “And i believe, the more shares and conversations we have around women’s wellness, the more we take the ewww factor out of talking about vaginas.”

LeAnn continued, emphasizing a desire to “put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can.”

LeAnn Rimes speaks onstage at An Evening With LeAnn Rimes at The GRAMMY Museum on May 31, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Truth be told, not everyone can afford regular screenings. There are services and clinics that provide them for free or at greatly discounted rates.

LeAnn isn’t wrong, though. These early screenings save lives.

We hope that her fans and followers are able to follow her advice.