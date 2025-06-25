LeAnn Rimes Runs Off Stage After Teeth Fall Out Mid-Concert

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When it comes to her latest concert mishap, LeAnn Rimes is making no effort to hide the awful tooth.

Yes, while performing at the Skagit Casino Resort in Washington over the weekend, LeAnn suffered a minor dental mishap.

And instead of pretending like nothing happened, she’s explaining the situation with admirable candor.

LeAnn comes clean about awkward incident

It seems LeAnn was forced to run off stage mid-show when she felt something “pop” in her mouth.

But she’s a veteran performer with decades of singing experience, and she clearly abides by the code “the show must go on.”

And so, LeAnn returned to the stage and soldiered through the rest of the set, only coming clean about the dental debacle on social media the following day.

“Last night I was on stage, in the middle of [singing] ‘One Way Ticket,’” Rimes explained in an Instagram Story (per Page Six).

“I feel something pop in my mouth. And if you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries and I have a bridge in the front and it fell out in the middle of my song last night,” she continued.

“Then I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage,” she shared. “And so, for the rest of the show, I was literally like this, pushing my teeth in.”

While she was able to pop her teeth back in during her time away from the stage, LeAnn says her bridgework continued to pop out “every couple of lines.”

LeAnn told her followers that as the concert went on, certain consonant sounds — the ones that involved applying tongue to roof of mouth — began to give her major trouble.

“Like, ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” [the teeth] completely fell in my mouth,” she explained on Instagram.

A memorable occasion

In the end, Rimes says, the mishap led to a one-of-a-kind show that resulted in a close bond with the audience.

“I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last,” she said.

At the time of her video message, LeAnn was soon to return to the same venue, this time, hopefully, with bridgework intact:

“We shall see. The front row, get ready for something to fly out. If you catch them, please return them,” she joked

“Like I said, there wasn’t a f–king thing I could do about it except either walk off, or just hold my teeth in and sing, so I just ran with it. The show can go on, even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment. You just gotta be real with people.”

As for the state of her problematic dental bridge, Rimes said, “It’s all good. They’re in for now.”

Since there were no reports of any concertgoers being struck by flying bridgework, we assume LeaAnn’s second night at the Skagit Casino Resort was a bit less eventful.