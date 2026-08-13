Christy Knowings Cause of Death: Former Nickelodeon Star Was 46

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television today:

Christy Knowings — the comic actress best known for her work on Nickelodeon’s beloved sketch show All That — has passed away.

She was just 46 years old.

According to People, Knowings suffered an asthma attack on August 7 and was hospitalized at a Los Angeles-area hospital. She was subsequently placed on life support and died on August 11.

Knowings’ family reportedly made the decision to remove her from life support after the attack resulted in severe brain damage.

The actress joined the cast of All That in 1997 and appeared in more than 30 episodes through 1999.

During her time on the Nickelodeon hit, Knowings portrayed a variety of characters, including Gloria Bankhead, a role she particularly enjoyed.

The series became a launching pad for several young stars, including Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, and Nick Cannon.

Thompson, who starred alongside Knowings on All That, reacted to the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

“Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!” Thompson wrote, while sending love to Knowings’ family and remembering her as “one of the funniest people out here.”

Knowings continued working in entertainment after her All That run came to an end.

She appeared in the 2009 film Mother and Child, which also gave her a writing credit.

She later appeared on Sesame Street alongside her twin brother, Chris Knowings, making three appearances between 2009 and 2011.

She also pursued music, releasing the folk single “To the World” in 2020.

Sadly, Knowings’ death comes just months after another former All That cast member, Kianna Underwood, died at age 33 after being killed in a hit-and-run incident in New York City.

For fans who grew up watching All That, these losses are a painful reminder of just how much the Nickelodeon series meant to an entire generation.

On social media, tributes have poured in from all over the world, as family, friends, and a legion of adoring fans recall their favorite moments from Christy’s career.

Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.