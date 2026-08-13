Luigi Mangione Will Plead Guilty to Murder Charge: Report

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Back in December of 2024, Luigi Mangione was arrested in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Now, Mangione may be ready to put an end to at least one chapter of his ongoing legal saga.

According to a new report from NBC News, Mangione is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to Thompson’s death during a court appearance on Friday in Manhattan.

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The anticipated plea comes just weeks before Mangione is scheduled to face a separate murder trial in New York state court.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024.

The killing sparked a massive manhunt and generated an extraordinary amount of public attention, including widespread support for Mangione online.

He was arrested five days later in Pennsylvania.

Mangione has previously pleaded not guilty to both the federal and state cases. His federal charges include two counts of stalking resulting in death.

A guilty plea could have significant consequences beyond the federal case.

New York’s double-jeopardy protections could potentially prevent state prosecutors from pursuing their murder case if Mangione is convicted federally first.

However, Manhattan prosecutors have indicated that they intend to fight any effort that could interfere with their prosecution.

For now, the precise terms of any potential plea agreement remain unclear.

Mangione was originally facing additional federal charges, including a murder charge that could have made him eligible for the death penalty.

Those charges were dismissed earlier this year because of legal issues, although the remaining federal charges still carry the possibility of a life sentence.

The timing of the reported plea is especially notable, as Mangione’s New York state murder trial is currently scheduled to begin with jury selection on September 8.

A judge recently ordered that the jury remain anonymous amid concerns about the enormous public interest in the case and the behavior of some of Mangione’s supporters.

The federal case had been scheduled for trial in January 2027.

But if Mangione does indeed change his plea on Friday, the legal landscape could look dramatically different by the time his state trial is scheduled to begin.

Neither Mangione’s attorneys nor federal prosecutors have publicly confirmed that a guilty plea is happening.

For now, all eyes are on Friday’s hearing — and on what could be a major turning point in one of the most closely watched criminal cases in the country.