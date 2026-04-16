Joseph Duggar’s In-Laws Turned Him In For Child Molestation, Family Friend Claims

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In the weeks since Joseph Duggar was arrested for child molestation, he and wife Kendra Caldwell have kept a low profile for obvious reasons.

But details about their family situation and mounting legal woes have still leaked to the public.

Some of those details come from Joseph and Kendra’s recorded jailhouse phone calls.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

One of those calls revealed that Joe and Kendra are evicting her parents from a property they own after some sort of falling out.

Now, a Christian influencer named Amy Paul has revealed the nature of that falling out:

She claims that the Caldwells are the ones who alerted the authorities to Joseph’s alleged crimes.

In a new Instagram post, Amy reports that she traveled to Arkansas to help the Caldwells move out after they were evicted by Joe:

“Why did I decide to drive 14 hrs to help the Caldwells? The answer is simple…there was a need and as Christians we are called to be ‘the hands and feet of Jesus’,” she wrote, adding:

“I was also appalled at the lack of Christian charity that is being shown to this precious family that is in crisis.

“Not only were they put in the awful situation of turning their son-in-law into the police because he wasn’t man enough to take accountability himself, but he’s also kicking them out of their house and giving them 30 days to get out!

“The power and the water was turned off with 8 other kids living in the house!”

Amy went on to reveal that she suspects the Duggars of trying to take additional revenge on the Caldwells as they were being forced out of their home:

“While I was there DHS was called on them for abuse…wonder who called? I will tell you that not one Duggar is reaching out to the Caldwells,” she wrote, adding:

“Not one Duggar is helping them move or asking how they can help! The Caldwells share 4grandkids with Jimbob and Michelle.

Counting On’s new trailer shows Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their honeymoon, and Kendra looks delighted. (TLC)

“Joe Duggar is 100% not the victim. Pray for their daughter, Kendra to choose her kids and leave the (alleged) pedophile and have a relationship with her family.

“The only emotion I have right now for the Duggars is disgust and disbelief. Do the right thing and HELP your extended family from the abuse and trauma your son has caused.

“Your piddly statement wasn’t enough. Where are the actions?! Even if you don’t “like” someone, the truth is you raised a son and he touched a prepubescent child and you are choosing to poison the daughter against her family.”

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell pose on a boat during a family vacation. (TLC)

Amy concluded her statement by calling on the Duggars not to repeat the mistakes they made with Josh Duggar and his wife:

“Encourage Kendra to divorce Joe, focus on her kids and give her half the money, real estate etc. Don’t make her dependent on you, JimBob…like she’s not a grown woman! Don’t make her another Anna,” she wrote.

Amy ended by saying she would “prob be arrested” if she wrote what she really wanted to say.

Yes, it sounds like the Duggars have made yet another influential enemy. But the mounting public pressure probably will not convince Jim Bob and Michelle to do the right thing,