Kendra Duggar’s Parents React to Joseph Duggar’s ‘Devastating’ …

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It’s been nearly a month since Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges.

His wife, Kendra Duggar, was arrested shortly thereafter on the much lesser charge of child endangerment.

Now, after weeks of controversy and speculation, Kendra’s family is speaking out on the situation.

Joseph and Kendra discuss their first date on an episode of TLC’s ‘Counting On.’ (TLC)

“Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law,” the Caldwell family wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (via Page Six).

“We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will,” the family continued, adding:

“Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family’s priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy.

“The only way to freedom is to shine light in the darkness,” the statement continued.

“And in this time, part of the light in our lives has come through the outpouring of love and prayer from people near and far. Thank you who have given in all the ways, through prayer, finances, time, energy and words of encouragement. We love you all. At this time, we have no further comment and request privacy.”

Counting On’s new trailer shows Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their honeymoon, and Kendra looks delighted. (TLC)

The post comes just weeks after the Caldwell family posted a GoFundMe page to raise money for new housing.

It seems that Kendra’s parents, Paul and Christina Caldwell, had been living in a home owned by Joseph.

When the two families had a falling out a few months back, the Caldwells understandably began to fear for their living situation.

“My family is facing a difficult and urgent situation. We are in need to cover displacement expenses,” Kendra’s father wrote on the crowdfunding initiative.

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell pose on a boat during a family vacation. (TLC)

“We will not be using these funds for [our] legal expenses,” he continued, adding:

“The displacement fees will be for moving expenses, housing costs such as rent until we can find a place to stay more permanently.”

“Thank you so much everyone. The response has been overwhelming. We truly appreciate your generosity and prayers and thoughts,” Paul — who was once Joseph and Kendra’s pastor — concluded.

The Caldwells later took the fundraising page down after raising several thousand dollars.

Kendra has not yet publicly commented on her parents’ remarks.

Her next court date is not currently known, but Joseph is due in front of a judge in Panama City Beach, Florida — where his alleged crime took place — on April 20.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.