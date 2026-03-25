Jinger Duggar Breaks Silence on ‘Devastating’ Joseph Duggar Arrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Joseph Duggar was arrested last week for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl during a Florida vacation in 2020.

His wife, Kendra Caldwell, was also taken into custody, but unlike Joseph, she was allowed to post bail.

Joe remains behind bars, and as another Duggar abuse scandal unfolds, members of his family are sharing their insights.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Already, Amy Duggar expressed her views on the situation, and Jill Duggar made a statement through her representative.

Now, Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have addressed Joseph and Kendra’s arrest on the latest episode of their podcast.

“This was devastating news to hear,” Jeremy said on Wednesday, noting that “it’s been a really difficult week” for the pair.

“It’s been one of those weeks that feels like years. And I did not think my heart could break like it has this week,” Jinger chimed in, adding

“The pain and heartbreak that we’ve had over this and just thinking of how it’s affected so many, yeah, it’s just unthinkable. So hard and painful on many levels.”

Jinger Duggar looks on as her husband shares his thoughts. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy added that he and Jinger are “thinking about the victim who was brave enough” to come forward with the allegations against Joseph, 31.

“Just the effect on that young person’s life is unimaginable,” he explained.

“And then to see the ripple effect of that horrific crime across the board … I think that’s been for me, the forefront of my mind is just thinking [about] the horror of a crime like that affecting so many for so many years,” Jeremy continued, adding:

“Where do we go from here? We are praying for the victim. We are praying for all of those affected.”

This, of course, is not the first time that the Duggars have been in this sort of situation.

Josh Duggar will be stuck behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

In 2021, Jinger’s eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

He is currently behind bars and is not scheduled for release until 2032.

Jinger alluded to that situation when discussing the scandal involving Joseph.

“You can’t be prepared for news like this —–even though we’ve experienced something very similar before with one of my other siblings who made unthinkable choices and decisions that have affected all of us,” she said, adding:

“And yet, the pain and hurt that’s caused to us … it’s hard to know what to do sometimes, moving forward. You just feel the weight of it.”

It’s unclear at this point if Joseph will eventually be granted bail or if he will be forced to remain behind bars as he awaits trial.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.