Joseph & Kendra Duggar Complain About Financial Issues, Unpaid Workers In Jailhouse …

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While Joseph Duggar was locked up last month on child molestation charges, he made several phone calls to his wife, Kendra Duggar.

Kendra also got arrested — on the much lesser charge of child endangerment — but she was allowed to make bail after just a few hours in custody.

So Joe was able to call her at home, and the recordings of their conversations offer an enlightening glimpse into their relationship.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell appear on TLC, before a sequence of disgraceful events. (Image Credit: TLC)

In one 20-minute recording recently obtained by Page Six, the couple discussed their various financial woes and the actions they would need to take to pay off their workers and creditors.

At one point, Joseph remarked that they “do need to pay” someone named Gale

He then asked if they owed $3,200, but Kendra said that, according to Joseph’s brother, Jed Duggar, the amount was $6,200.

“Maybe Jed can help us sell that one truck that we haven’t sold,” Joseph suggested.

Kendra, who told her husband that Jed “already” had the truck “on the lot” and was presumably ready to sell it.

Counting On’s new trailer shows Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their honeymoon, and Kendra looks delighted. (TLC)

Kendra then suggested that Joseph sell off some belongings, including at least one of his trailers, to help cover some of the couple’s upcoming legal expenses.

“So we need to talk about maybe next time, if you want to talk about selling some of the other things,” Kendra said.

Joseph conceded that since he has “multiple trailers,” he can keep the one and “get rid of the rest.”

Not long after that conversation, Joseph was extradited to Panama City Beach, Florida — the site of his alleged crime — for an arraignment.

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell pose on a boat during a family vacation. (TLC)

He pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim younger than the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 or older.

His arrest was based on a “forensic interview” that police conducted with a 14-year-old girl who was 9 at the time of the alleged incident.

In a previous call, Kendra revealed that her anxiety is on “a whole other level” these days.

“I didn’t know what to do or what to say or what to talk about … I was kind of just spiraling downhill,” she said.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

In one of their calls, Kendra and Joe discussed plans to evict her parents, who are currently living in a house owned by Joseph.

Paul and Christina Caldwell set up a GoFundMe page last week, explaining that they were “facing a difficult and urgent situation.”

The couple later took the page down amid criticism.

Kendra and Joe are both awaiting trial, and he’s due back in court on April 20.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.