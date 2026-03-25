Usher Praises ‘Mentor’ Diddy, Refuses to Criticize Disgraced Criminal

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After everything, Diddy received only two convictions and a mere 50-month sentence.

Many are expressing their horror — not only for victims, but for our society and our justice system.

Usher, however, insists that he doesn’t have a single negative thing to say about the alleged sex trafficker.

He believes that Diddy has been “misrepresented,” and sings his praises.

Singer Usher and rapper/producer Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pose backstage during the VH1 Big in 04 at the Shrine Auditorium on December 1, 2004. (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Well, this is disappointing

During an interview with Forbes‘ The Enterprise Zone, Usher seemed to have only nice things about the disgraced criminal whom he views as a “mentor.”

The singer played a game of word-association. When “Diddy” came up, he didn’t go with “crime” or “Cassie” or “baby oil” as many might.

Instead, Usher’s most associated word, he claimed, was: “Legacy.”

He admitted that he has a “controversial” opinion, which is that “we can’t ignore the reality of the history.”

“In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” Usher then claimed.

Usher’s next line was truly shocking. Perhaps not surprising, but shocking.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs,” he announced, “because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented.”

That first part of the explanation is the usual annoying line — someone insisting that, because they are not personally a victim, it’s fine for them to speak in support of someone.

It’s at the end that Usher takes a more sinister turn.

He claims that Diddy has “been misrepresented.”

Usher and Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013. (Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

‘And that’s why I see him as legacy’

“I can’t, with any sense of humanity, not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs,” Usher insisted.

He continued: “For us as businessmen, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that’s tangible and becomes business.”

Usher acknowledged: “So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that.”

Yes, powerful and wealthy men often get away with their heinous deeds because others benefit from their wealth.

He added: “And that’s why I see him as legacy.”

Singers Usher and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs attend the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004. (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Usher also praised “Puff” as “a mentor.”

He likened Diddy to a “really, really hard teacher” who was able to educate him “in real time.”

Usher continued: “I put respect on his name.”

He explained that this is “because I realized that what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do.”

Saying businessman once again, Usher added: “And the way that he positioned himself as a businessman.”

Usher and Sean Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What does this mean for Usher fans?

As for what we should take from this … a profound sense of disappointment, albeit without feeling truly surprised.

There is a horrific video of Diddy and Cassie Ventura, one that we won’t describe here. And she is not his only alleged victim.

The idea that anyone would support the man after seeing that should be unthinkable. But, sadly, it is not.

We live in a world where men will bend over backwards to defend other men — because condemning them is inconvenient, because they feel a misplaced sense of loyalty, or because they fear facing justice themselves.

In Usher’s case, this looks like a case of misplaced loyalty. Which is perhaps why he has such a beef with Justin Bieber these days, since the Biebs clearly doesn’t feel the same way.