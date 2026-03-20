Justin Bieber & Usher CLASHED at A-List Oscars Party: Was It A Physical Fight?

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A few years ago, Justin Bieber didn’t perform with Usher for the latter’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

At the time, there was no apparent beef. Clearly, that has changed.

At a recent A-list gathering, the two singers reportedly exploded at each other.

Who started it? Did it really turn into a brawl?

Usher speaks during an interview. (Image Credit: ABC)

What the heck happened?

TMZ and other tabloids report that Usher and Justin got into a nasty confrontation.

After the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, the two were among many other high-profile figures attending an after-party that Beyonce and Jay-Z hosted.

Sources close to Justin claimed that Usher confronted the younger singer with both “energy and anger” at the party.

As a result, these same Bieber-aligned insiders dished, the two had a “heated exchange.”

Team Justin says that there was no physical contact, despite the emotionally and verbally charged intensity.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony, Justin Bieber surprised viewers in more ways than one. (Image Credit: CBS/Recording Academy)

We should acknowledge that not everyone is in agreement.

At least some of those who spoke to TMZ reported that Justin and Usher ended up in some sort of “fist fight.”

Fortunately, it’s possible that this was simply the rumor that spread at the party.

Yes, A-list celebrities can spread misinformation as easily as the rest of us. (Even more easily — as some studies have found a link between fame and becoming more gullible, which could honestly explain a lot.)

Meanwhile, TMZ did not hear back from Usher, despite their best attempts to get his camp’s side of the story.

What’s the beef?

TMZ was told, in apparently the vaguest of terms, that Justin’s been trying to “erase everyone in his past.”

One of the sources dished that the Biebs has “always been rude to Usher.”

None of that explains what this particular confrontation was about.

Usher could probably explain it best … if he were in the mood to offer up an explanation. He doesn’t seem to be.

Meanwhile, the last time that the public saw these two together was in 2022, when they hung out at Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho.

Usher speaks during an interview. (Image Credit: ABC)

What many people may remember is that Usher was Justin’s mentor, initially, when the latter jettisoned to mega-fame as a teenage singer.

Clearly, things have changed dramatically in the nearly two decades since.

In 2022, Usher performed at the Super Bowl.

Reports at the time shared that Justin was invited to perform with him, but declined.

Justin allegedly “wasn’t feeling it.” It’s unclear whether this is related in any way to their current disagreements.

We see you, Justin! On the Grammys stage, Bieber reminded fans that he’s in his DILF era. (Image Credit: CBS/Recording Academy)

Is this Justin’s fault?

For the past couple of years, fans have grown alarmingly concerned about Justin Bieber’s behavior.

The Biebhavioral outbursts (is this anything?) have taken place in public — so it’s not purely fueled upon unproven reports about his private life.

He was fully posting what appeared to be meltdowns, if not cries for help.

However, thus far, we haven’t heard any accounts that describe Justin as the instigator. It sounds like he was minding his own business when Usher approached and confronted him.

Maybe Usher had a good reason for making a scene. But, if he did, why isn’t he sharing it?