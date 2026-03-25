Kendra Caldwell Facing 8 Years in Prison Following Police ‘Home Inspection’: …

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As you’ve likely heard by now, Joseph Duggar has been arrested amid allegations that he molested a 9-year-old girl.

Days after his arrest, Joseph’s wife, Kendra Caldwell, was also taken into custody.

Unlike Joe, Kendra was granted bail, but this might only be the start of her legal nightmare.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell appear on TLC, before a sequence of disgraceful events. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kendra was charged with child endangerment and false imprisonment, but the particulars of her alleged crimes were not made public.

Now, a source close to the situation is speaking out and confirming that Kendra’s charges are not directly related to Joseph’s molestation arrest.

But they’re serious charges, nonetheless. In fact, Kendra could wind up serving eight years in prison if she’s convicted.

The insider alleges that while police were searching Joe and Kendra’s home, they discovered that the doors to their children’s bedrooms had locks on the outside.

From this, the investigators concluded that Joe and Kendra were in the habit of locking their children in their rooms.

Counting On’s new trailer shows Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their honeymoon, and Kendra looks delighted. (TLC)

“I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors,” the source tells People, adding:

“She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime.”

If you’ve been paying attention to the Duggar family for any length of time, then you’re probably aware that they hold some very controversial views with regard to child rearing

In fact, many of the punishments used by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been described as child abuse.

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell pose on a boat during a family vacation. (TLC)

It seems that Joe and Kendra allegedly followed in his parents’ footsteps with regard to harsh punishments, and now, they find themselves facing legal consequences.

(In addition to his lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older charges, Joseph is also facing child endangerment and false imprisonment charges.)

It’s unclear, at this time, when Kendra will be due back in court.

Joseph is still awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida, where his alleged crimes took place.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Chase Norris wrote an affidavit alleging that Joseph confessed to his crimes in a conversation with the alleged victim’s father.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar stare into each other’s eyes in this photo. (TLC)

Norris says that after he learned of the confession, he “requested the detective and victim’s father call [Joseph],” who “admitted his actions” and said “he touched the victim over her clothing” (per People).

Between them, Joseph and Kendra are facing a total of 16 charges.

According to the Florida penal code, Joseph’s crime carries “a split sentence that is a term of at least 25 years’ imprisonment and not exceeding life imprisonment, followed by probation or community control for the remainder of the person’s natural life.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.