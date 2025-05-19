Kerry Morgan Says Diddy Beat Her With a Hanger, Assaulted Cassie Ventura on Numerous …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The second week of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial got underway in a Manhattan courtroom this morning.

And once again, prosecutors called witnesses who testified to being personally victimized by the music mogul’s abusive tendencies.

Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura concluded her testimony last week, and today, her former friend Kerry Morgan took the stand to corroborate Ventura’s claims about the violent nature of that relationship.

Sean Combs attends the ‘Killing Them Softly’ Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kerry Morgan recalls being assaulted by Combs

Ventura was the accuser most responsible for Combs’ downfall, as it was her 2023 lawsuit that first brought his alleged abuse to light.

In May of 2024, video that appeared to show Diddy assaulting Cassie was leaked to the media.

In her testimony, Ventura revealed that Combs showed up at her apartment the following day, but she refused to let him inside.

Morgan said today that the incident was even worse than initially described, as Combs attempted to beat down the door with a hammer. Morgan was staying with Ventura at the time, and she told the court that she called the police.

Music mogul Sean “P.Diddy” Combs attends Heidi Klum’s 3rd annual Halloween Party at Capitale November 1, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

But when a frightened Cassie declined to cooperate, the officers left without filing charges.

According to TMZ, Morgan also recalled an incident in which Combs choked her and hit her in the head with a wooden hanger, demanding to know if Ventura was cheating. She says she was unable to answer his questions, and Combs eventually relented.

Morgan also claimed that she saw Combs assault Ventura twice, and he was sober on both occasions. That’s significant, as the defense reportedly plans to blame Combs’ misconduct on his drug and alcohol addictions.

Combs’ former assistant says mogul expected to be treated like a king

The day concluded with testimony from David James, who worked as Combs’ personal assistant from 2007 to 2009.

James’ testimony will continue on Tuesday, and his brief time on the stand today didn’t yield any bombshell revelations.

But the former assistant did recall the moment when he realized just how much control Diddy exerted over his employees.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean “Diddy” Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom. We’re all here to serve it,” a co-worker explained to him on one of his first days on the job, according to TMZ.

Several photos were also entered into evidence today, with several of them depicting an array of drugs and large quantities of cash and baby oil, all of which is consistent with the accounts of witnesses who attended Combs’ sex parties.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.