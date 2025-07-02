Cassie Ventura, Other Celebs React to Shocking Diddy Verdict

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier today, Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Though he was convicted on two lesser charges and will likely spend several years behind bars, the outcome is a major victory for supporters of Combs, who was facing life in prison.

Of course, for his victims, today’s verdict is nothing less than a slap in the face.

Model Cassie Ventura and recording artist Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs arrive at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

Cassie Ventura courageously held Diddy accountable

Combs’ legal troubles began back in 2023, when former girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him.

Diddy promptly settled out of court for $20 million, but the suit set in motion a series of events that would lead to his arrest in September of 2024.

Combs has been locked up ever since, but thanks to today’s verdict, he might be released on bail as he awaits sentencing.

Yes, Diddy could be a free man — at least temporarily — as early as this afternoon. And his victims have have strong views on the situation.

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” Premiere on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Cassie’s lawyer issues statement following verdict

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Ventura’s attorney, Doug Wigdor, said in a statement just moments after the verdict was delivered.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.

“We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial,” Wigdor said in the wake of the verdict,” Wigdor continued, adding:

“She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Perfect Match’ at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cassie and other accusers receive public support, praise

Many public figures have come out to support Cassie and another early accuser, identified only as Jane, including Harvey Weinstein accuser Kaja Sokola.

“We still have a long way to go when it comes to holding powerful men accountable for their actions,” Sokola told The Mirror today.

“But if it weren’t for women like Cassie and Jane, and for the lawyers who dedicate their lives to fighting for survivors, we’d still be living in a world where abuse of power goes unchecked.”

“No matter the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear: Cassie and Jane showed extraordinary courage by stepping into that courtroom and speaking their truth.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

“Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty,” former Diddy protege Aubrey O’Day wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I’m gonna vomit.”

“Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man! He like the Gay John Gotti,” longtime Diddy rival 50 Cent wrote on IG.

Diddy might have had a good day in court today.

But clearly, his conviction in the court of public opinion still stands.