Kristi Noem ‘Blindsided’ By Reports of Husband’s Cross-Dressing, …

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This is not the kind of year that Kristi Noem envisioned for herself.

First, she gets fired from her role as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and now there are reports that her husband enjoys wearing women’s clothing along with giant fake breasts.

Yes, according to the Daily Mail, Byron Noem is a member of the so-called “bimbofication” fetish scene.

Kristi Noem is at the center of yet another bizarre controversy. (YouTube)

Sources tell the outlet that Noem carried on in-depth conversations with other members of the community, remarking at one point that he wanted “huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”

The Mail claims to have received “hundreds” of incriminating messages sent by three women from an online bimbofication forum.

Some of those messages reportedly contained images of Byron in his “bimbo” garb.

It’s the kind of story that one would expect Kristi to immediately deny.

Instead, her reps issued a vague statement in which she requested “privacy and prayers.”

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” Kristi’s team tells The New York Post.

News of Byron’s “double life” comes on the heels of reports that Kristi engaged in an affair with another top Trump aide, Corey Lewandowski.

That situation was just one of many hot topics that Noem was interrogated about when she testified before Congress earlier this year.

She was also questioned about the ICE shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, as well as claims that she spent hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars for TV commercials that seemed to serve no purpose other than making her look cool.

Needless to say, the former governor is probably wishing she had just stayed in South Dakota.

After all, before she joined the Trump administration, Kristi’s biggest scandal was her decision to shoot her 14-month-old puppy.

Now, she may wind up having to answer questions about the big-breasted bimbofication of Byron.

The Noems have been married since 1992, and they’ve welcomed three children, daughters Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.