Amanda Batula & West Wilson Confirm Scandalous ‘Summer House’ Romance …

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Well, you have to hand it to the cast of Summer House — they always find new and unique ways to shock us.

First, there was Paige Desorbo’s breakup with Craig Conover.

Now, before the dust has even settled from that disaster, we have a love triangle so messy that it could only come to us from the world of Bravo.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are officially the most controversial couple on Bravo. (Bravo)

For weeks now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Amanda Batula and West Wilson are an item.

Some fans thought the rumors were too messy to be true.

After all, Amanda and boyfriend Kyle Cooke just announced their split in January after four years of marriage.

And West previously dated Amanda’s best friend Ciara Miller.

But the heart wants what it wants, and in identical statements posted to their Instagram Stories, Amanda and West confirmed that they are indeed doin’ it.

Amanda and West are officially an item. (Instagram)

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” the couple wrote on Tuesday, adding:

“It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.”

Amanda and West went on to note that they started out as friends, and only recently did their relationship develop into anything more (which is good, what with Amanda having been married like three months ago).

Ciara Miller during one of her confessional segments on Bravo’s ‘Summer House.’ (Bravo/YouTube)

“Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care,” the lovebirds wrote, adding:

“As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling.

“We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

These two were reaching the point where they really had no choice but to come clean. Over the weekend, gossip site Deuxmoi reported that Amanda and West were spotted being “openly flirty, allegedly even holding hands under the table” at an event in NYC (per People).

And this past Sunday, Southern Charm star Austen Kroll added fuel to the fire when he tweeted, “Pasta and f–k your friends exes are apparently so back,” seemingly referencing Amanda and West.

Ciara has not responded to the news publicly, but as many have noted, she has unfollowed both West and Amanda.

We’re sure the sparks will fly on the Summer House Season 10 reunion show.