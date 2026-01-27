Megyn Kelly Says She Doesn’t ‘Feel Bad’ For Alex Pretti, Believes ICU …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The tide of public opinion has turned against ICE and DHS operations in Minneapolis, and the Trump administration is in the process of removing some of its most prominent officials from the city and quietly “reassigning” them.

After stubbornly standing his ground for weeks, Trump now appears to be backing away from his administration’s previous claim that slain ICU nurse Alex Pretti was a “domestic terrorist.”

That’s good news for fans of common sense.

But it’s bad news for the various MAGA pundits who thought they were doing the White House’s bidding by blindly supporting the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Media personality Megyn Kelly speaks at Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024 in (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly apparently didn’t get the memo before she hosted her Sirius XM show on Monday because she continued to denigrate Pretti.

“I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t. I don’t,” Kelly proudly told her audience.

“Do you know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my a-s inside and out of their operations.”

Kelly spent years as a proud Second Amendment-supporting, “don’t tread on me” conservative, so her declaration that US citizens should stay inside to avoid being executed by federal agents came as a shock to many.

And not surprisingly, Megyn is now receiving backlash from quite a few high-profile critics.

“Defending raping 14 year olds as not pedophilia and attacking killed ICU nurses who served veterans – been quite a few month run here,” former Biden aide Neera Tanden posted on X (formerly Twitter), according to The Daily Beast.

“You chose to be cruel instead of compassionate; to be evil in spirit instead of empathetic; to ignore what God asks us to do— ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself,'” echoed former RNC chairman Michael Steele, adding:

“Matthew 22:39. Perhaps Megyn you don’t feel anything for Alex because you don’t feel anything for yourself.”

“You can tell these people aren’t actually religious because if they were they’d actually be worried about going to hell,” Meidas Touch co-founder Brett Meiselas chimed in.

Megyn Kelly attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

“If someone said they don’t feel sorry for Charlie Kirk she would lose it but if it’s an ICU nurse who did nothing wrong then it’s OK, according to Megyn. Nice!” pundit Harry Sisson added.

Elsewhere in her broadcast, Kelly echoed Vice President JD Vance’s claim that Pretti was part of the “engineered chaos” in Minneapolis.

“He was there with a loaded gun looking to cause trouble for the Border Patrol agents, and that trouble came back on him,” she said.

“I’m so sick of this bull—t. These are organized agitators who train to disrupt and in some cases hurt law enforcement.”

There has been no evidence that Pretti was looking to cause trouble, or that he was part of any organized network, but those are claims that Kelly and others have been repeating for weeks.

It will be interesting to see how her rhetoric evolves if the Trump administration continues its gradual withdrawal from Minnesota.