Donald Trump Fires Kristi Noem Amid Endless Controversies In Department of Homeland …

In a shocking development, Donald Trump has fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The move comes amid rampant criticism and calls for Noem to be impeached.

The former South Dakota governor was at the center of numerous scandals and controversies during her short time as DHS chief.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) as prisoners stand, looking out from a cell, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday afternoon, adding:

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security

“Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’

It’s unclear why the president felt the need to place scare quotes around the name of the department.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump greets South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after she introduced him at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

From there, Trump went on to praise Noem’s replacement, Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma.

“Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” he wrote, adding:

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference in the National Response Coordination Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on January 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Noem’s appointment to the post was controversial from the start, and she became an even more divisive figure in recent months.

The shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis were a tipping point that led even members of Trump’s party to express misgivings about Noem.

Earlier this week, Noem testified before the Senate, and both Democrats and Republicans were highly critical of her job performance.

At one point, GOP Senator John Kennedy grilled Noem about a $220 million ad campaign in which she urged undocumented immigrants to self-deport.

“How do you square that concern for waste — which I share — with the fact that you have spent $220 million running television advertisements that feature you prominently?” Kennedy asked, according to CBS News.

It was one of many questions to which Noem failed to offer a satisfactory response.