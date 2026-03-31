Joseph Duggar Extradited to Florida on Molestation Charges; New Mugshot Released

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Even though Joseph Duggar was arrested near his home in Tontitown, Arkansas earlier this month, the most serious charges against him came out of Bay County, Florida.

Now, the disgraced former reality star has been extradited to Panama City Beach, where he will finally be arraigned.

The transfer appears to have taken place early this morning, and Joseph was booked into the Bay County Jail at 7:32 am.

Joseph Duggar has been extradited to Florida, where he’ll be arraigned on child molestation charges. (Bay County Sheriff’s Department)

The new state and facility also meant a new mugshot for Joseph.

As in the first one, he seems oddly at peace with his situation. Which is surprising, as the lewd and lascivious conduct charges alone carry a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Joseph is also facing child endangerment and false imprisonment charges in Arkansas.

His wife, Kendra Duggar, was also arrested on those charges, but she was allowed to make bail.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar pose for a photo after their 2017 engagement. (TLC)

In a recording of a phone call between the spouses, Kendra informed her imprisoned husband that she had retained a lawyer, but she added that Joseph would be on his own in terms of retaining legal counsel.

“I’ve been talking to Travis,” Kendra told Joseph March 20, according to a transcript published by People.

“I’ve got him as my attorney right now.

Joseph remarked that he “didn’t know who exactly we settled with, but that’s good,” leading Kendra to clarify that the attorney’s service was retained for her own case, not his.

“Well, it’s not for you, it’s only for me,” she said, adding that family and friends had told her that she “needed somebody for the case that we’ve got going with the kids and stuff.”

Elsewhere on the same call, Joseph remarked that he had been “spending a lot of time reading the Bible” during his time in jail.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’m in the cell 23 hours of the day. It’s like an 8-by-10 area,” he explained, adding:

“I’ve been able to read a lot actually and resting some, but I’m not sleeping great through the night.”

Joseph told Kendra that it was “good to hear your voice,” to which she responded, “It’s good to hear from you.”

Needless to say, she was sympathetic, but not exactly overflowing with compassion for her disgraced husband.

“Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the Duggars told Us Weekly March 30.

“They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.