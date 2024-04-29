Kristi Noem Explains Why She Killed Her 14-Month Old Puppy

Here is a sentence we never thought we’d write:

Kristi Noem has a lot in common with David Eason.

Or at least one major thing in common, we should emphasize.

Eason, the estranged husband of former Teen Mom cast member Jenelle Evans, confessed awhile ago to killing his family’s pet dog after it nipped his young daughter.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks before former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the South Dakoka Governor has admitted to having done the exact same thing.

On April 26, The Guardian released an excerpt from Noem’s brand new biography in which the Vice Presidential hopeful looked back about two decades ago… when she was the owner of a 14-month-old female hunting dog named Cricket, whom she described as having an “aggressive personality.”

During a hunting trip, Cricket refused to listen to Noem, she writes.

After the canine killed chased after some birds and killed some chickens, Noem says she “realized she had to put her down.”

Why not give the dog away? Or hire a trainer? Instead of taking it out into the woods, shooting it and burying it in a hole?

“We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm,” Noem wrote on Twitter after the story got out.

“Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.”

Over the weekend, meanwhile, amid endless backlash from those on both sides of the aisle, Noem jumped back on social media and tried to defend herself in greater detail.

After previously referring to her dog as “less than worthless,” Noem wrote this time around:

“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back.

“The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned.”

The polarizing politician continued that she’s learned through her “years of public service, especially leading South Dakota through COVID” that folks want to be led by authentic individuals who aren’t afraid of challenges and who take lessons from the past.

This might be true.

But we’re guessing almost none of them want to be led by someone who would murder a puppy. Full stop.

“My hope is anyone reading this book will have an understanding that I always work to make the best decisions I can for the people in my life,” Noem added, hiding behind the letter of the local law as follows:

The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did.”

With Donald Trump considering Noem to run alongside him for the White House this fall, the Governor concluded:

“Whether running the ranch or in politics, I have never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to hand.

“Even if it’s hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor.

“It wasn’t easy. But often the easy way isn’t the right way.”