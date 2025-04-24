Jim Bob Duggar Purchases $1 Million House: Is It For Anna & 7 Kids?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Jim Bob just buy Anna Duggar a new house?

Though he has alienated some of his kids, the former TLC star has been accused of using money and properties to influence — and control — his adult children for many years.

Anna recently resurfaced along with her seven children. They have been living in a warehouse-like building on the Duggar compound.

Now, Jim Bob has made a hefty new home purchase. It’s reportedly going to Anna while Josh remains in prison.

Former reality star Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Jim Bob Duggar has once again purchased a sizable property

According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, Jim Bob Duggar has purchased a $1,000,000 home in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The disgraced patriarch acquired the 6,318-square-foot house through Shiloh Warehouse Space LLC. He is listed as an officer of that company.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home is 17 years old, and sits on a ten-acre property.

Anna appears alongside Josh Duggar on his family’s TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

A home purchase is a home purchase. In theory, the house could go to anyone.

Jim Bob could even have some of his sons or other cult members renovate the house for re-sale, right?

However, Anna Duggar and her seven children, who have been living in a warehouse that Jim Bob owns on his compound, come to mind.

A six-bedroom home isn’t actually large enough for a mother and seven children.

But with a dearth of 8-bedroom homes, many wonder if Jim Bob intends for Anna to live there.

Jim Bob Duggar appears on the TLC reality show Counting On. (Image Credit: TLC)

Will Anna Duggar live in the house?

A social media fan account called Duggar Family News reported on Tuesday, April 22 that

“No more dorm living at her in-laws’ compound,” the page reported.

“This house was bought last week and is minutes from Jim Bob and Michelle.”

The account speculated: “I guess Jim Bob bought this property with some of the millions from his Walmart real estate deal.”

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

The report then alleged: “Josh will not be allowed to live with the kids when is released.”

Obviously, we have not been able to confirm the intentions of Jim Bob.

However, the purchase of the property is confirmed.

And he did rake in $4.7 million selling a 16-acre property that he recently sold to Walmart. So those parts of the report do seem to hold up.

Jim Bob Duggar has raised 19 kids. At least one of them has been accused of pedophilia. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Keep your friends close, and your daughter-in-law closer

Josh Duggar received a 12-year sentence for receiving and possessing child sexual-abuse material (CSAM).

Reportedly, Anna considered moving closer to the Texas facility where Josh is imprisoned.

However, Josh himself apparently did not want her to move — on the grounds that maintaining close ties to his family would prevent her from doing the sensible thing and divorcing him while he’s behind bars.

Well, Anna remains almost entirely dependent upon Jim Bob.

If she’s going to abide by cult rules and stay married to her monster of a husband, she might as well get a house of it. We’ll see if that happens.