Kendra Caldwell Arrested For Child Endangerment Following Husband Joseph Duggar’s …

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Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Joseph Duggar has been arrested on child molestation charges.

Now, his wife of almost nine years, Kendra Caldwell, is facing charges of her own.

According to police, both Kendra, 27, and Joseph, 31, are now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

Joseph and Kendra discuss their first date on an episode of TLC’s ‘Counting On.’ (TLC)

Authorities confirmed that after arrest warrants were issued, Kendra was taken into custody on March 20 before being released later that same day.

Her bond was set at $1,470, and she is expected to appear in court in the coming days as the case moves forward (via E! News).

While Kendra was allowed to make bail, officials have emphasized that the investigation remains “active and ongoing.” They noted that limited information is being released due to the involvement of minors.

Joseph reportedly remains behind bars. He is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County, Tennessee, where his trial will take place.

While Kendra was arrested just days after her husband, authorities have indicated that Kendra’s charges are separate from the child molestation allegations her husband is currently facing.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar pose for a photo after their 2017 engagement. (TLC)

Joseph was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged 2020 incident involving a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in Florida.

The Duggar family first rose to prominence on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, but in recent years, they’ve become more famous for their numerous child abuse scandals than for the wholesome facade they presented on television.

Prior to Joseph’s arrest, his eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Years earlier, an unsealed police report revealed that Josh had molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

He is currently behind bars and is not scheduled for release until 2032.

As for Joseph and Kendra, at this point, both of their cases remain unresolved, and the full details have yet to be made public.

Joseph was arrested after a 14-year-old girl provided a “forensic interview” to police in Arkansas, alleging that the father of three molested her during a vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida in 2020.

For obvious reasons, authorities will not make the identity of the accuser public.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.