Alex Duong Cause of Death: ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Passes Away at 42

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that beloved actor and comedian Alex Duong has passed away.

He was just 42 years old.

Comedian Alex Duong performs during the Laugh Factory hosts Virtual Telethon To Support Families Of Atlanta Shooting Victims at The Laugh Factory on March 27, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

News of Duong’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from his longtime friend Hilarie Steele

“He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain,” Steele wrote on a GoFundMe page for Duong’s family.

“He was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born,” she continued, adding:

“We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time.”

Duong was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer affecting soft tissue, last year.

Steele provided updates about his condition as Duong’s condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days:

“He has gone into septic shock, a severe and life-threatening infection that has overwhelmed his body,” she wrote.

“He is in the hospital, and the situation is critical. Everything has changed so quickly.”

A popular standup comic in Los Angeles, Duong racked up numerous TV credits over the years, including roles on Blue Bloods, Dexter, Everybody Hates Chris, 90210, The Young and the Restless, and Pretty Little Liars.

Last summer, comics Ronny Chieng and Atusko Okatsuka hosted the “The Alex Duong Has Cancer In His Eye Comedy Benefit Show” at the Largo in Los Angeles.

Comic and actor Alex Duong has passed away after a battle with cancer. (GoFundMe)

Steele says Alex’s family has been “overwhelmed with gratitude” over the outpouring of support from fans.

“Please keep Alex and his family in your prayers,” she wrote.

“Your support is carrying them through the hardest time of their lives.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised more than $120,000 toward its original goal of $95,000.

Duong is survived by his wife, Cristina, and their 5-year-old daughter, Everest.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.