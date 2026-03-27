Kendra Caldwell Barred From Contacting Her 4 Children

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Following Joseph Duggar’s arrest, his wife was taken into custody.

Now, Kendra Caldwell and her husband are facing charges unrelated to his confessed crime of sexually abusing a child.

Though Michelle bailed out Kendra, that doesn’t mean that things are back to normal until trial for the 27-year-old mother of four.

In light of the charges, she is barred from any contact with her alleged victims — that is, her children.

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

Kendra is not allowed to communicate with her children

The Ashley reports that Kendra is on the receiving end of a no-contact order.

This legal instruction bars her from having any contact with her four children — Garrett, Addison, Brooklyn, and Justus.

Now, this order isn’t permanent. For now, it only extends until her court date in April.

It was one of the conditions of Kendra’s bond when she was released on Friday, March 20.

She agreed that she would “have no contact by telephone (including text), in person, by computer (including email), or through other people in any manner” with the victims.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell appear on TLC, before a sequence of disgraceful events. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kendra’s bond was paid at $1,470.

Her next court appearance will be at a hearing on April 29.

Joseph will also be required to attend that hearing.

However, this particular court appearance will only be for the charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree false imprisonment.

Joseph is still awaiting extradition to Florida to face his charges of sexually abusing a then-9-year-old girl during a family vacation in 2020.

In this still from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a handcuffed Kendra Caldwell Duggar sits and speaks to a law enforcement officer. (Image Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Both parents are facing charges, but Joseph’s facing more

As we previously reported, Kendra is potentially facing 8 years in prison.

Officially, we only know a limited amount about what the home visit that authorities conducted following Joseph’s arrest uncovered.

Duggar sources have leaked that “a couple of doors” only lock from the outside.

While a home where it appears that children are locked up as one would be in prison sounds bad, there are suspicions that these reports gloss over some of the findings that the Arkansas Department of Human Services uncovered.

That said, we do not actually know that yet. And while there are doubts that Kendra will face real consequences on these charges, it’s a rare but positive thing to hear about child welfare being taken seriously.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar stare into each other’s eyes in this photo. (Image Credit: TLC)

Given the kinds of childhoods that members of the Duggar family had, growing up in an abusive cult, it is grimly no surprise to hear that some have not grown up to be good parents.

In order to “break the cycle,” you first need to realize that what happened to you was wrong.

Meanwhile, Joseph’s other charges are something so vile that any of his family — except perhaps for Josh — knows that it was wrong. Including Joseph himself.

On a 2020 vacation, he allegedly got a 9-year-old girl to sit beside him and on his lap multiple times, touching her thighs and privates under the cover of a blanket.

We do not know the identity of this now-14-year-old child, save that she is not one of his nieces. We also do not want to know. She is listed in legal documents as Jane Doe.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Who are Joseph and Kendra’s four children?

In June 2018, Kendra gave birth to Garrett David, their first child.

In November of 2019, they welcomed Addison Renee, their second.

Kendra gave birth to Brooklyn Praise in February of 2021.

Some time in the spring of 2022, Joseph and Kendra welcomed Justus, their fourth child.

We do not know the current whereabouts of these four Duggar children.