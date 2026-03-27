Joy-Anna Duggar Breaks Silence on ‘Disturbing’ Allegations Against Joseph …

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It’s been one week since Joseph Duggar was arrested.

And as the days go by, more and more of his siblings are speaking out against Joseph’s alleged crimes.

And unlike when Josh Duggar was exposed as a child molester, the other Duggars are not rushing to defend Joseph’s actions.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph has been accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl, and he is currently being held without bail.

His wife, Kendra Caldwell, has also been arrested, but she was allowed to make bail.

While the Duggars have mostly kept quiet about Kendra’s child endangerment charges, they’ve been much more outspoken about Joseph’s situation.

The latest to speak out is Joseph’s sister Joy-Anna Duggar.

“What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

(Instagram)

“My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused. I have been a wreck this week and am taking time to process,” she said.

“I have a few pre-filmed commitments that I have to post, but I will be taking some much-needed time with my family. Thank you for your prayers.”

Joy-Anna is just the latest of several Duggars to speak publicly on the Joseph situation in the wake of his arrest.

“I did not think my heart could break like it has this week,” Jinger Duggar said on the latest episode of her podcast.

“The pain and heartbreak that we’ve had over this and just thinking of how it’s affected so many — yeah, it’s just unthinkable. It’s so hard and painful on many levels.”

Jinger and Joy’s cousin Amy Duggar also spoke out about Joseph, stating that the well-being of the victim is her first concern.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares a story here on YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust,” she said, adding:

“The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else.”

Joseph was arrested after police conducted a “forensic interview” with a 14-year-old girl who alleges that Joseph molested her during a Florida vacation in 2019.

As for Kendra, she was arrested when police searched the house and found that the doors to her children’s bedrooms had locks on the outside, indicating that she and Joseph were in the habit of locking their kids inside.

“She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime,” a source close to the situation tells People.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.