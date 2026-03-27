Druski’s Erika Kirk Impression Sparks Outrage on Social Media

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Popular comedian and social media personality Druski has never been one to shy away from controversy.

In fact, his willingness to push the envelope is a huge part of his massive popularity (he currently has over 1.7 million followers on X).

But some critics believe Druski went too far in his recent video based on Erika Kirk.

Comedian Druski has ruffled feathers with a sketch based on Erika Kirk. (YouTube)

Erika, of course, is the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at a Utah college last year.

In the months since Charlie’s death, Erika has been on a nonstop media tour, hosting rallies, granting interviews, even being invited to the White House.

Some have accused her of exploiting her husband’s death or seeming inappropriately gleeful during her period of grief.

Druski’s sketch doesn’t call out Erika by name — but there’s no mistaking the fact that she’s being roasted.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

“How Conservative Women in America act,” he captioned the video above.

The two-minute sketch skewers Erika’s rallies, as well as comments she’s made during some of her viral interviews.

“I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers. We are all his children, and when I say children, I mean the holy blessed Trinity, which is why I hold the Bible,” Druski (as Erika) says in the video.

“We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America. Those are the ones we care about. Yes, because they are the ones who matter most.”

We don’t need to tell you that these are very divisive times in America.

Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

So it’s not surprising that many on the Right have taken issue with

“Of all conservative women in America why her? This woman is [still] grieving,” one X user wrote.

“Is this a joke? You think this is funny? Making fun of Erika Kirk? You’re a disgusting piece of you know what,” another added.

“This is too far man… You were completely disrespectful during NFL Honors & now you’re making fun of Erika Kirk, whose husband was brutally assassinated. This ain’t it,” conservative commentator Jon Root wrote on X.

Root is referring to an incident at the 2026 NFL Honors Awards, where Druski mispronounced the name of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name while presenting him with the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Neither Erika nor Druski has commented on the controversy publicly. But something tells us Erika is probably less than thrilled with Druski’s portrayal.