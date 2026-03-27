Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI Following Car Accident; Golf Fans Confused By Trump’s …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have distressing news out of Jupiter, Florida, where Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car accident.

Details are scarce, but initial reports indicate that Woods was “seriously injured” in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday morning.

The incident reportedly prompted a major emergency response, and there’s widespread concern across the sports world.

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

According to police records obtained by NBC News, Woods was driving north on a rural stretch of road when his GMC Yukon left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled.

The force of the impact was significant enough that the vehicle was heavily damaged and required specialized rescue crews to extract him.

Woods was arrested at the scene for DUI, but it’s unclear if he will remain in police custody once he’s released from medical care.

Florida Highway Patrol officials told NBC that Woods was wearing his seatbelt and there’s no indication that speeding played a role

Emergency responders arrived quickly and found Woods conscious. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he was listed in stable condition.

Interestingly, news of the crash comes just hours after Donald Trump revealed on Fox News that Woods would not be competing in the Masters tournament next month.

It does not appear that the president was aware of Woods’ accident at the time of his announcement.

Woods is currently dating Vanessa Trump, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr.

As for the crash investigators are still working to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the rollover.

News of Woods’ crash spread rapidly across social media and the sports world, with fellow athletes and organizations expressing relief that he survived and urging support for his recovery:

“Praying for Tiger,” one PGA Tour pro wrote online.

“Stay strong, brother,” posted another.

Fans and fellow athletes offered messages of support, with many reflecting on Woods’ resilience and long history of overcoming injury and adversity throughout his career.

Over the past decade, he has returned from multiple major surgeries and serious injuries — including a brutal leg injury in a 2021 car crash in California.

That history makes today’s accident especially concerning, but also underscores why many in the golf community remain hopeful.

Officials have stressed that the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details about the cause or circumstances of the crash have been released.

As of now, Woods remains under medical care, and the focus for fans and fellow athletes alike is on his recovery and well-being.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.