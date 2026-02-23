Taylor Swift Wedding Speculation Draws Ire from Angry Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There appears to be a divide among Swifties.

As you may have possibly heard, Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce. The singer and the professional football player will be getting married…

… at some point.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With Kelce pondering retirement and Swift always working on new music, it’s unclear exactly when these nuptials will take place.

Neither side of the wildly popular couple has spilled almost any tea when it comes to their wedding location, dates, plans of any kind really.

But this hasn’t stopped plenty of folks on the Internet from speculating.

They’re curious, they’re excited, they’re desperate for any nugget of information they can uncover when it comes to Kelce and Swift walking down the aisle.

And such chatter is really annoying other fans of the artist.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“Hey so this should be obvious but don’t post places you think taylor is and don’t publicly speculate about the location of her wedding. we’ve all seen how people act. let her have privacy and dignity,” one fan wrote on X late last week.

Added another:

“Please don’t ruin Taylor’s wedding day/ location for the sake of attention online.”

And then another:

“If you air out any wedding details i am blocking you. idc. no woman deserves their special day to be fw for twitter likes. idk why so many of you can’t just ignore things tabloid say about taylor’s wedding or taylor in general. it’s so creepy, invasive and embarrassing.”

And another:

“IDK why they can’t just let Taylor have ONE thing, privacy on what’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of her life. i swear this fandom is going to be worse than selena fans on her wedding day.”

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025.

The couple shared the blessed news in a joint Instagram post, which quickly became one of the most liked posts on the platform — ever.

We understand that it’s hard for people not to wonder about the next step, as even Kylie Kelce has been guilty of airing some laundry that isn’t exactly her business.

But let’s try and chill out, okay, folks? We’ll learn what the stars want us to learn about their big day soon enough. Sometimes ignorance can be bliss.

And then when Kelce and Swift actually become husband and wife?!? We’ll be in for true bliss, everyone!