Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: Officially Engaged!

After two years of dating, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged!

The singer shared the news moments ago with a lighthearted Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Taylor captioned a carousel of proposal photos (she also added a firecracker emoji to help capture her excitement).

Congratulations are in order for Taylor and Travis

Tay turned off comments on the post, but if she hadn’t, you can bet there would be roughly one billion jokes about this being a love story and her saying yes.

We don’t know exactly when the proposal took place, but it’s a safe bet that it was recent.

Fans have been anticipating an engagement announcement pretty much since these two started dating in the summer of 2023.

So people would have noticed if Taylor had been walking around with an engagement ring for any length of time.

(Especially given the size of the Old Mine Brilliant Cut rock that Travis proposed with!)

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The announcement comes at a time when big things are afoot for both parties.

As you’re likely aware, Taylor recently announced her twelfth studio album, and The Life of a Showgirl is already the subject of constant social media obsession, a full six weeks before its release.

And in just over one week’s time, Travis will begin what’s likely to be his final NFL season.

The Chiefs tight end has not yet announced his retirement plans, but he turns 36 in October, and it’s widely assumed that he’ll step away from the game at the end of the upcoming season.

US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s next for Taylor and Travis?

Again, the engagement news is very new, and details are scarce at the moment, but if we had to guess, we’d say the wedding won’t take place until after the NFL season concludes in February of next year.

Of course, Taylor has surprised us in the past, and it’s possible that the planning process is already underway, and invitations have already gone out to a slew of A-list friends.

However, an NFL season is a grueling undertaking, and the most likely scenario is that Taylor and Travis will tie the knot next spring — by which time he might be rocking his fourth Super Bowl ring.

In the meantime, we hope Tay and Trav will enjoy their new status as the world’s most famous fiancés!

Our sincere congratulations go out to the happy couple!